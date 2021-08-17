City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Ma

- New Purchases: KWEB, VXX, BMEZ, CPZ, ACP, ADRE, GAB, ACWX, AIO, MXE, NFJ, BST, IXJ, NGE, PAK, BSTZ, EMO, AGT, GPM, XLE,
- Added Positions: CAF, MCHI, FXI, EWY, BRW, TDF, AEF, CHN, NML, JOF, IIF, GIM, JEQ, EMF, BFZ, MXF, ASG, BTT, GRX, MGU, ETG, NRK,
- Reduced Positions: INDA, EWT, IEMG, IAE, IFN, EWZ, EZA, IGR, EWM, HYI, IGD, VEU, EDD, HQH, AOD, GDO, ASA, NEA, WIW, AFB, VTA, NAD, EFR, EXG, FDEU, EVG, BWG, EVM, KTF, NQP, GF, MCA, MPA, MYN, MMU, IQI, MHN, XLK, VMO, MUE, MFL, BDJ, FIV, GDV, JDD, MYI, GAM, CET,
- Sold Out: FUND, IHD, VKI, NVG, EFF, BRK.B, ETW, MTT, NMY, FEO, IRL, VNM, VCV, MEN, BCX, EWJ,
These are the top 5 holdings of CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD
- Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) - 10,015,774 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INCOME FUND, INC. (AEF) - 15,492,589 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
- iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - 1,439,157 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.72%
- CHINA FUND INC (CHN) - 3,562,259 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (CAF) - 4,697,859 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.49%
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $45.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 1,228,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37. The stock is now traded at around $27.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 404,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BMEZ)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 124,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust (CPZ)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.084300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 127,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $11.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.609900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 149,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 399,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Voya Prime Rate Trust (BRW)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 44.78%. The purchase prices were between $4.54 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.64. The stock is now traded at around $4.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,323,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (BFZ)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr by 159.90%. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.098000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 71,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $8.34 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 180,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust (GRX)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust by 70.06%. The purchase prices were between $12.46 and $13.57, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $13.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income by 52.55%. The purchase prices were between $13.62 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $13.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 60,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FUND)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.8 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.38.Sold Out: Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $7.77 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $8.16.Sold Out: Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $12.11.Sold Out: EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.4.Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $16.9 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $17.34.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo (ETW)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo. The sale prices were between $10.32 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.82.
