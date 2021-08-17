City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Ma

New Purchases: KWEB, VXX, BMEZ, CPZ, ACP, ADRE, GAB, ACWX, AIO, MXE, NFJ, BST, IXJ, NGE, PAK, BSTZ, EMO, AGT, GPM, XLE,

KWEB, VXX, BMEZ, CPZ, ACP, ADRE, GAB, ACWX, AIO, MXE, NFJ, BST, IXJ, NGE, PAK, BSTZ, EMO, AGT, GPM, XLE, Added Positions: CAF, MCHI, FXI, EWY, BRW, TDF, AEF, CHN, NML, JOF, IIF, GIM, JEQ, EMF, BFZ, MXF, ASG, BTT, GRX, MGU, ETG, NRK,

CAF, MCHI, FXI, EWY, BRW, TDF, AEF, CHN, NML, JOF, IIF, GIM, JEQ, EMF, BFZ, MXF, ASG, BTT, GRX, MGU, ETG, NRK, Reduced Positions: INDA, EWT, IEMG, IAE, IFN, EWZ, EZA, IGR, EWM, HYI, IGD, VEU, EDD, HQH, AOD, GDO, ASA, NEA, WIW, AFB, VTA, NAD, EFR, EXG, FDEU, EVG, BWG, EVM, KTF, NQP, GF, MCA, MPA, MYN, MMU, IQI, MHN, XLK, VMO, MUE, MFL, BDJ, FIV, GDV, JDD, MYI, GAM, CET,

INDA, EWT, IEMG, IAE, IFN, EWZ, EZA, IGR, EWM, HYI, IGD, VEU, EDD, HQH, AOD, GDO, ASA, NEA, WIW, AFB, VTA, NAD, EFR, EXG, FDEU, EVG, BWG, EVM, KTF, NQP, GF, MCA, MPA, MYN, MMU, IQI, MHN, XLK, VMO, MUE, MFL, BDJ, FIV, GDV, JDD, MYI, GAM, CET, Sold Out: FUND, IHD, VKI, NVG, EFF, BRK.B, ETW, MTT, NMY, FEO, IRL, VNM, VCV, MEN, BCX, EWJ,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Voya Prime Rate Trust, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, sells BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q2, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd owns 124 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/city+of+london+investment+management+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) - 10,015,774 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INCOME FUND, INC. (AEF) - 15,492,589 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - 1,439,157 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.72% CHINA FUND INC (CHN) - 3,562,259 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (CAF) - 4,697,859 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.49%

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $45.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 1,228,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37. The stock is now traded at around $27.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 404,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 124,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.084300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 127,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $11.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.609900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 149,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 399,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 44.78%. The purchase prices were between $4.54 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.64. The stock is now traded at around $4.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,323,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr by 159.90%. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.098000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 71,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $8.34 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 180,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust by 70.06%. The purchase prices were between $12.46 and $13.57, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $13.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income by 52.55%. The purchase prices were between $13.62 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $13.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 60,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.8 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.38.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $7.77 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $8.16.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.4.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $16.9 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $17.34.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo. The sale prices were between $10.32 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.82.