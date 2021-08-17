Akre Capital Connects With Salesforce, Gives Live Nation the Boot

Investment firm Akre Capital Management disclosed its portfolio for the second quarter earlier this week.

The Virginia-based firm, which was founded by renowned investor Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio), takes a “three-legged stool” approach to stock picking, in which the portfolio managers look for companies that have a strong business model and good management teams that effectively reinvest free cash flow.

In its quarterly commentary, the firm noted that while “pandemic clouds appear to be lifting,” the outlook for the market “remains uncertain.” It continued:

“Shortages of materials and labor are evident throughout the economy, raising the specter of inflation and a less accommodating Federal Reserve. Speculation (IPOs, SPACs, crypto, ‘meme’ stocks) and valuations continue to run high, unchecked by even a roughly 5% pullback in the S&P 500 over the last eight months.”

Keeping these considerations in mind, the firm entered one new position, sold out of one stock, added to two holdings and curbed a number of other existing investments. Its largest trades for the quarter included a new stake in Salesforce.com Inc. ( CRM, Financial), the sale of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. ( LYV, Financial), reductions of the SBA Communications Corp. ( SBAC, Financial) and Roper Technologies Inc. ( ROP, Financial) holdings and a boost to the Goosehead Insurance Inc. ( GSHD, Financial) position.

Salesforce

Akre Capital invested in 2.8 million shares of Salesforce ( CRM, Financial), allocating 4.21% of the equity portfolio to the stake. The stock traded for an average price of $230.13 per share during the quarter.

The San Francisco-based software company, which provides customer relationship management services via its cloud platform, has a $239.93 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $247.58 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-book ratio of 5.37 and a price-sales ratio of 10.35.

The GF Value Lines suggest the stock is fairly valued based on its historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections.

The valuation rank of 4 out of 10, however, leans more toward overvaluation since the share price is approaching a 10-year high.

Salesforce’s financial strength and profitability were both rated 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition to a comfortable level of interest coverage, the high Altman Z-Score of 7.24 indicates the company is in good standing even though assets are building up at a higher rate than revenue is growing. As the return on invested capital is overshadowed by the weighted average cost of capital, however, the company may be struggling to stay profitable.

The company is also being supported by an expanding operating margin and strong returns on equity, assets and capital that outperform over half of its competitors. Salesforce has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5 out of 9, meaning conditions are typical for a stable company. Due to consistent earnings and revenue growth, it also has a predictability rank of 4.5 out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 10.6% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Salesforce, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 1.38% of outstanding shares. Other top guru shareholders include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments, Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies.

Live Nation Entertainment

With an impact of -3.15% on the equity portfolio, the firm sold all 5.5 million shares of Live Nation Entertainment ( LYV, Financial). Shares traded for an average price of $85.82 each during the quarter.

GuruFocus data shows the firm gained an estimated 40.63% on the investment, which was established in the first quarter of 2020.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, Californis, the entertainment company, which promotes, operates and manages ticket sales for live events, has a market cap of $17.31 billion; its shares were trading around $79.05 on Tuesday with a price-sales ratio of 13.17.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is significantly overvalued currently.

Live Nation’s financial strength and profitability were both rated 2 out of 10 by GuruFocus. As a result of issuing approximately $2.5 billion in new long-term debt over the past three years, the company has weak interest coverage. The low Altman Z-Score of 0.26 also warns it could be at risk of bankruptcy.

The company is being weighed down by negative margins and returns that underperform a majority of industry peers. The Piotroski F-Score of 3 also indicates poor operating conditions. Despite recording losses in operating income and declines in revenue per share over the past several years, Live Nation still has a one-star predictability rank. GuruFocus says companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually.

With a 0.48% stake, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company’s largest guru shareholder. Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer, Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Cohen, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), Fisher and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) also have positions in the stock.

SBA Communications

Akre’s firm reduced its SBA Communications ( SBAC, Financial) holding by 15.53%, selling 354,936 shares. The transaction had an impact of -0.67% on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average per-share price of $299.18.

The firm now holds 1.93 million shares total, making up 3.79% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus data shows it has gained around 239.19% on the investment over its lifetime.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based real estate investment trust, which owns and operates wireless infrastructure in the U.S., has a $39.38 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $359.43 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 149.76 and a price-sales ratio of 18.62.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be modestly overvalued currently.

The valuation rank of 1 out of 10 supports this assessment since the share price and price-sales ratio are nearing 10-year highs.

GuruFocus rated SBA Communications’ financial strength 2 out of 10. As a result of issuing approximately $2.1 billion in new long-term debt over the past three years, the company has weak interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 1.06 also warns of potential bankruptcy risk. The ROIC eclipses the WACC, however, indicating value is being created as the company grows.

The company’s profitability fared much better, scoring a 7 out of 10 rating on the back of an expanding operating margin, decent returns that outperform around half of competitors and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6. Consistent earnings and revenue growth contributed to a three-star predictability rank. GuruFocus data shows companies with this rank return an average of 8.2% annually.

Akre’s firm is the largest guru shareholder of SBA Communications with a 1.76% stake. Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), Diamond Hill, Simons’ firm, Pioneer, Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio), Cohen, Jones and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) also own the stock.

Roper Technologies

Impacting the equity portfolio by -0.19%, the firm reduced its stake in Roper Technologies ( ROP, Financial) by 4.06%, selling 70,430 shares. The stock traded for an average price of $441.14 per share during the quarter.

Akre Capital now holds 1.6 million shares total, which were given 4.82% space in the equity portfolio and remains its 10th-largest holding. GuruFocus data shows the firm has gained around 142.04% on the investment so far.

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the company, which manufactures engineered products for niche markets, has a market cap of $51.11 billion; its shares were trading around $484.38 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-book ratio of 4.61 and a price-sales ratio of 8.59.

The GF Value Line indicates the stock is modestly overvalued currently.

The valuation rank of 1 out of 10 supports this assessment since the share price and price ratios are all approaching 10-year highs.

Roper’s financial strength was rated 4 out of 10 by GuruFocus on the back of adequate interest coverage. Although assets are building up at a higher rate than revenue is growing, the high Altman Z-Score of 3.37 suggests the company is in good standing. The ROIC has fallen below the WACC, however, indicating struggles with creating value.

The company’s profitability fared better with an 8 out of 10 rating. Despite the declining operating margin, the company is supported by strong returns that outperform over half of its industry peers and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4. Roper’s five-star predictability rank is on watch despite recording steady earnings and revenue growth. GuruFocus data indicates companies with this rating return an average of 12.1% annually.

With a 1.58% stake, Akre’s firm is Roper’s largest guru shareholder. Other gurus who are invested in the stock include Sands, Pioneer, Baron, the MS Global Franchise Fund, Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio), Gabelli and more.

Goosehead Insurance

Akre Capital boosted its Goosehead Insurance ( GSHD, Financial) holding by 20.55%, buying 50,000 shares. The transaction had an impact of 0.04% on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $101.91 each.

The firm now holds 293,366 shares total, which represent 0.23% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus data shows it has gained an estimated 124.07% on the investment since the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Westlake, Texas-based insurance company, which offers a wide range of coverage in different areas, has a $4.91 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $132.96 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 370.41, a price-book ratio of 1,433.86 and a price-sales ratio of 18.99.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is significantly overvalued currently.

Goosehead’s financial strength and profitability were both rated 3 out of 10 by GuruFocus. While the interest coverage is sufficient, the company has weak debt –related ratios. It also appears to be creating good value since the ROIC exceeds the WACC.

The company is also supported by a ROA that exceeds over half of its competitors and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6.

The firm holds 0.8% of Goosehead’s outstanding shares.

Additional trades and portfolio performance

During the quarter, Akre Capital also added to its Adobe Inc. ( ADBE, Financial) holding and curbed a number of other existing positions, including ThredUp Inc. ( TDUP, Financial), American Tower Corp. ( AMT, Financial), Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners ( BAMR, Financial) and CarMax Inc. ( KMX, Financial).

The firm’s $16.24 billion equity portfolio, which is composed of 25 stocks, is heavily invested in the financial services sector with 43.15% exposure. The real estate (20.95%) and technology (12.06%) spaces have slightly smaller representations.

GuruFocus data shows the firm returned 20.37% in 2020, outperforming the S&P 500’s return of 16.26%.