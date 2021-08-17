Catherine Wood's Top 5 2nd-Quarter Trades

Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)’s ARK Investment Management has revealed its portfolio for the second quarter of this year. Top trades include new buys into Coinbase Global Inc. ( COIN, Financial) and UiPath Inc. ( PATH, Financial) alongside reductions in Baidu Inc. ( BIDU, Financial), Square Inc. ( SQ, Financial) and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ( ICE, Financial).

With over 40 years of experience, Wood founded ARK in 2014 to focus solely on disruptive innovation while adding new dimensions to research. Through an open approach that spans across sectors, market capitalizations and geographies, she believes ARK can identify large-scale investment opportunities in the public markets resulting from technological innovations centered around DNA sequencing, robotics, artificial intelligence, energy storage and blockchain technology. As chief investment officer and portfolio manager, Wood spearheaded the development of ARK’s philosophy and investment approach and is ultimately responsible for investment decisions.

Portfolio overview

At the end of the quarter, ARK’s portfolio contained 284 stocks with 19 new holdings. It was valued at $53.73 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 17%. Top holdings include Tesla Inc. ( TSLA, Financial), Teladoc Health Inc. ( TDOC, Financial), Roku Inc. ( ROKU, Financial), Square and Shopify Inc. ( SHOP, Financial).

The top sectors represented are health care (34.52%), technology (26.15%) and communication services (19.90%).

Coinbase Global

Wood established a new holding in Coinbase Global ( COIN, Financial) during the quarter. The 5.61 million shares that were purchased traded at an average price of $259.21 during the quarter. Overall, the new buy had a 2.65% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the holding has lost 2.43% since it was purchased.

Coinbase Global is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. It generates substantially all its net revenue from transaction fees from trades that occur on its platform. Geographically, it derives a vast majority of its revenue from the U.S.

On Aug. 17, the stock was trading at $247.67 per share with a market cap of $52.43 billion. The Peter Lynch chart suggests the stock may be trading above its intrinsic value.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength ratio of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 3 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for a Sloan patio indicating poor quality of earnings. The company more than doubled revenue year over year from 2019 to 2020 and net income jumped with increased global interest in cryptocurrency.

Other guru shareholders in Coinbase Global ( COIN, Financial) include Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) and Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio).

Baidu

The firm slashed its holding in Baidu ( BIDU, Financial) by 86.73% with the sale of 4.44 million shares. The shares traded at an average price of $200.59 during the quarter and have landed the firm at a total estimated loss of 14.09% on the holding. Overall, the sale had a -1.93% impact on the equity portfolio.

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with a 75% share of the search engine market in March 2021 as per Statcounter. The company generated 68% of revenue from online marketing services and the rest from other segments in 2020. Baidu is a technology-driven company and has been investing in AI technology, such as autonomously driven cars.

As of Aug. 17, the stock was trading at $142.45 per share with a market cap of $49.51 billion. Share prices have fallen off to a moderately undervalued rating according to the GF Value Line.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 10 out of 10. There are currently three severe warning signs issued for assets growing faster than revenue, a declining operating margin and a declining gross margin. Despite the severe warning sign, the company’s operating margin of 14.65% ranks it better than 67.44% of the industry and its net margin towers over 90.52% of interactive media companies.

Alongside Wood, Baidu ( BIDU, Financial) is held by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) and Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio).

UiPath

Another new holding was established during the quarter with a buy into UiPath ( PATH, Financial). Wood purchased 11.87 million shares that traded at an average price of $73.46 throughout the quarter. The purchase had a 1.50% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the holding has lost 19% since it was established.

UiPath creates an end-to-end platform that provides automation with user emulation at its core. Its platform is built to be used by employees throughout a company and to address a wide variety of use cases, from simple tasks to long-running, complex business processes. It generates revenue from the sale of licenses for its proprietary software, maintenance and support and professional services. It generates a majority of the revenue from the U.S., followed by Romania and the rest of the world.

The stock was trading at $59.85 per share with a market cap of $30.42 billion on Aug. 17. The company’s share prices have fallen off steadily since it hit a peak at the end of May this year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and there are currently no severe warning signs issued. The company’s cash-to-debt ratio of 97.77 ranks it better than 80.30% of software industry competitors.

Other top guru shareholders in UiPath ( PATH, Financial) include Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio), Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) and George Soros (Trades, Portfolio).

Square

The firm’s Square ( SQ, Financial) holding was cut back by 26.77% despite large additions in the last two quarters. The 2.93 million shares that were sold traded at an average price of $231.68 during the quarter. GuruFocus estimates that Wood’s ARK has gained 80.76% on the holding since it was established in 2016 and the reduction had a -1.33% impact on the equity portfolio overall.

Founded in 2009, Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. Square has operations in Canada, Japan, Australia and the United Kingdom; about 5% of revenue is generated outside the U.S.

On Aug. 17, the stock was trading at $259.63 per share with a market cap of $119.36 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a modestly undervalued rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 3 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for assets growing faster than revenue and a Beneish M-Score indicating the potential for manipulated financials. The company has slowly crawled its way toward good profitability and has almost found a balance between its weighted average cost of capital and return on invested capital.

Square ( SQ, Financial) is also held by Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio), Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio), Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio).

Intercontinental Exchange

Rounding out ARK’s top five portfolio changes was a reduction in its Intercontinental Exchange ( ICE, Financial) holding, the first since 2018. The sale of 4.76 million shares cut the holding by 84.87% as the shares traded at an average price of $115 during the quarter. GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 10.73% and the sale had a -1.06% impact on the equity portfolio.

Intercontinental Exchange is a vertically integrated operator of financial exchanges and provides ancillary data products. Though the company is probably best known for its ownership of the New York Stock Exchange, which it acquired in 2013, ICE operates a large derivatives exchange too. The company's largest commodity futures product is the ICE Brent crude futures contract. In addition to the exchanges business, which is about 55% of net revenue, Intercontinental Exchange has used a series of acquisitions to create its mortgage technology business (18% of net revenue) and fixed-income and data services segment (27% of net revenue).

As of Aug. 17, the stock was trading at $117.74 per share with a market cap of $66.09 billion. The shares are fairly valued according to the GF Value Line.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 4 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for poor financial strength and an Altman Z-Score placing the company in the distress column. The company has managed to steadily raise cash flows over the last three years, but net income has remained stagnant since 2017.

Other top guru shareholders in Intercontinental Exchange ( ICE, Financial) include Pioneer Investments, Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio), Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio), Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) and the MS Global Franchise Fund.