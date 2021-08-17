Gabelli Funds Llc Buys Proofpoint Inc, At Home Group Inc, , Sells , RealPage Inc, Perspecta Inc

- New Purchases: PFPT, HOME, LMNX, USCR, PRAH, PSPC.U, CLDR, CNST, UFS, CAI, VMEO, LSCC, NUAN, SYKE, GRUB, CNBKA, CORE, MMAC, MX, LCAP, VTAQ, CVII, GTX, GFOR.U, JOBS, MRLN, VRTX, QADA, QADB, SHSP, SE, SOLY, CONX, BREZ, PIPP, AEACU, FPAC, FPAC, PTIC, SNRH, PCPC, VHAQ, KINZ, SCOA, PSAGU, TMKR, MACC.U, VCKA, SVFB, SBII.U, PTOCU, SPKBU, TETCU, AAQC.U, FMIVU, TLGA, VGII.U, MPACU, MPACU, ISLE, ISLE, OTECU, OGN, MCAEU, GIWWU, LAAAU, BSGAU, RONI.U, ZTAQU, GPCOU, MYPS, EOCW.U, MMM, IEP, BBVA, BOCH, CNI, CMTL, CLDB, CACC, HAE, IVAC, KNL, NCR, SYNL, OLED, IDT, VPG, PRLB, CXP, PAHC, MTBC, TRUP, SPOT, MRNA, DOYU, JCICU, EQD, JYAC, TACA.U, TMPM, CRU.U, INKAU, HCAR, POWRU, LWACU, GPACU, GPACU, OCA, FINMU, FCAX.U, MONCU, SLCRU, ADERU, CLAS.U, OCAXU, HCCCU, PV.U, BIOTU, HCIIU, DNZ.U, FSSIU, DWIN, ITQRU, IIII, PMGMU, COOL, BLUW, RCLFU, ASPCU, CFIV, SPTKU, MACAU, MACQU, BRPMU, CFVIU, BCAC, WARR.U, FLME.U, PPGH, EPHY, PACX, LHC, GBRGU, ARRWU, VTIQ, VTIQ, WPCB.U, ENFA, DLCA, EUSG, WALDU, FRONU, EBACU, PGRW, LMAO, SSAA, ITHX, RAMMU, GCAC, ROCR, CFV, AAC, MDH, TMAC, KRNL, JWSM, PRPC, HCNEU, ACII, CPTK, MBTCU, ACBAU, SPAQ, SPAQ, MSAC, SCOB, TCVA, GENI, CURI, CURI, SPKAU, CHPT, CHPT, JUGGU,
- Added Positions: INFO, EW, QTS, CHNG, ISRG, NAV, TLND, TV, NVDA, XLNX, ZI, ALXN, XOM, SBGI, GRA, ORBC, DELL, COHR, MIC, FLY, KIN, AMZN, GFI, ATH, T, EXFO, FLEX, HAL, KGC, LDL, MGLN, MXIM, MDT, ES, OKE, STE, VMI, WMB, FNV, DAN, GM, MPC, FB, WBT, SOGO, CRWD, WORK, PPD, ABB, AN, BIO, OPCH, CVS, CPB, LBTYA, MDP, OXY, OII, PRGO, PLUG, RAVN, SOHU, STRT, WEN, ZBH, VIACA, SMTS, QRTEA, TMUS, CDNA, PSX, SPWH, BABA, CTLT, MSGS, BATRA, LSXMK, FRTA, LAUR, JHG, TME, ELAT, MSGE, GRSV, TMTS, AZZ, AAP, APD, AP, TREC, AVA, AXS, BP, BIIB, VIAC, CNP, CHE, CSCO, C, CVGI, JCS, BVN, CCK, DAKT, DHR, DLTR, EOG, ECL, EGO, EPD, FMC, FARM, FMX, GENC, GILD, GSK, GYRO, HWKN, IAG, IDA, INTC, IIN, KSU, KBAL, FSTR, LAMR, LNDC, AXGN, LOW, MCS, MPX, VIVO, MU, MOD, MGI, FIZZ, ODC, PKOH, PHG, QDEL, RDI, RDS.A, SAP, SMG, SIRI, SYY, TSM, TTE, TG, UGI, VLO, VLGEA, GHC, WBS, WHG, GEF.B, RDIB, LMNR, NEO, SHG, EHTH, WLDN, SCOR, AUPH, BTG, DISCK, OCSL, NVGS, GLPG, VEON, SANW, NXPI, ELMD, PVG, CLVS, RXN, MANU, HY, ABBV, BPY, NOMD, LTRPA, EVA, CFMS, LILA, BNED, GBT, AGR, AYX, BKR, IIIV, ECOR, STIM, LTHM, SILK, UBER, CTVA, CHWY, PSNL, SDC, NET, CARR, OTIS, GAN, BEPC, U, GDRX, EOSE, IPOF, LMACU, SLAMU,
- Reduced Positions: QCOM, NEE, SHW, NEM, CVX, XYL, NEP, HRI, CAG, AJRD, FCX, PNC, PH, TMO, CAKE, EMR, GS, MS, RGLD, AXP, BG, CBB, CW, DE, DISH, HMY, MTCH, IEX, TTWO, VZ, WBA, LEN.B, MA, SATS, AGI, KL, ENR, ABT, AEM, HES, AME, WTRG, ASH, AZN, BAC, BSX, BYD, BC, LUMN, CRL, KO, CUTR, DD, SSP, EIX, EPC, GGG, ITGR, HON, IMKTA, IP, JPM, JNJ, JCI, K, GDEN, SPGI, VTRS, NFG, PEP, ROK, ROL, SXT, SONY, SNV, URI, USM, RTX, WRB, WM, WTS, BRK.A, BF.A, SBH, BBDC, KKR, HCA, ZTS, LBRDK, HPE, ATUS, PETQ, REZI, WTRE, PROS, CCAC, GSAH, CPNG, ATVI, AYI, A, ALGN, AB, AMX, AMP, ABC, ADM, ADP, TFC, BCE, BSET, BGFV, BMRN, BHC, BKH, CF, STCN, CTS, CPE, CCJ, FIS, CPK, CI, COP, CNSL, ED, CMT, INGR, PRMW, CS, DHI, DTE, DBD, DRQ, EML, ETN, LLY, ENTG, EQIX, EXPE, FDX, FSS, FNF, FELE, BEN, GNTX, GFF, HRB, FUL, HIG, HXL, HD, HNP, HUN, IBM, ICUI, INCY, IPG, KMB, LZB, LH, LAWS, LECO, LNN, LYV, MTB, MDC, MKSI, HZO, MMC, MAT, MKC, MCK, MTH, TIGO, MTX, TAP, NVS, NUVA, ORCL, ORA, PAAS, PDCO, PPC, BPOP, STL, PHM, RYN, SRGA, SLM, SALM, CRM, SGMS, SRE, SHEN, SNA, SON, SHYF, SRI, SUP, SRDX, NLOK, TROW, TIMB, DLHC, TRC, TEF, THC, TEN, TEVA, TSCO, TKC, UNP, UNH, UTL, VOD, WMK, ANTM, WDC, WY, WGO, WWD, WWE, WYNN, EBAY, ET, PRG, PRTK, MWA, CSII, TNL, HBI, ACM, VMW, AWK, IGT, IRDM, CFX, TREE, CIT, CHTR, MOS, GRFS, AMCX, FBHS, SPLP, SUN, TPHS, FANG, NWS, ESI, ALLY, INGN, LE, BHTG, VEC, EVH, TDOC, SRG, AFI, MGP, RRR, VVV, WOW, AQUA, PACK, EQH, BH.A, MNTV, ACA, CCO, AVTR, IAA, BBIO, ARNC, TREB, PSTH, YAC, SVOK,
- Sold Out: IPHI, RP, PRSP, CKH, PS, HMSY, CUB, GWPH, FPRX, WDR, VAR, EGOV, MTSC, CATM, FLIR, CLGX, MIK, GNMK, GRUB, GE, PAND, STAY, AEGN, GLUU, SWI, PTVCB, CMD, CTB, CREE, AT, STND, SNRHU, AVID, GMLP, WIFI, TPCO, TLGA.U, HWCC, SCOAU, SMTX, TMAC.U, MNR, TMTSU, TWCT, SRNGU, ACAC, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, AJAX, COOLU, DM, JWSM.U, CFIVU, STPC.U, ITHXU, DCRNU, AUS.U, AAC.U, PRPC.U, ACII.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, MSACU, SCOBU, CVII.U, VCEL, HOLI, ANIK, CTG, FFG, GNW, GHM, HP, TRQ, NWL, OMI, WAB, SPFR.U, FLDM, CRHM, SYNC, TRU, IRTC, CURI, CURI, DMYD, MAACU, HCARU, AAN,
For the details of GABELLI FUNDS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gabelli+funds+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GABELLI FUNDS LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 753,220 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 548,687 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 2,667,905 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.02%
- AMETEK Inc (AME) - 1,295,450 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 1,772,950 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 200,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 918,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (LMNX)
Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 638,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: US Concrete Inc (USCR)
Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in US Concrete Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 294,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Post Holdings Partnering Corp (PSPC.U)
Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Post Holdings Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,636,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (PRAH)
Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 83.03%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 281,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 97.78%. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $117.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 283,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 204.62%. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $22.99. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 817,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 976.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.722000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 182,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 101.94%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1036.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (TLND)
Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in by 93.68%. The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 343,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.Sold Out: SEACOR Holdings Inc (CKH)
Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.43 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $41.16.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)
Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 91.05%. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 17,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 66.17%. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $303.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 101,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 30.77%. The sale prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $78.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 334,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 27.11%. The sale prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $295.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 53,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)
Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc by 84.38%. The sale prices were between $51.72 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $57.87. The stock is now traded at around $42.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of GABELLI FUNDS LLC. Also check out:
1. GABELLI FUNDS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GABELLI FUNDS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GABELLI FUNDS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GABELLI FUNDS LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment