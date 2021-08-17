Logo
Gabelli Funds Llc Buys Proofpoint Inc, At Home Group Inc, , Sells , RealPage Inc, Perspecta Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rye, NY, based Investment company Gabelli Funds Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Proofpoint Inc, At Home Group Inc, , US Concrete Inc, , sells , RealPage Inc, Perspecta Inc, Qualcomm Inc, SEACOR Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gabelli Funds Llc. As of 2021Q2, Gabelli Funds Llc owns 1282 stocks with a total value of $15.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GABELLI FUNDS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gabelli+funds+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GABELLI FUNDS LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 753,220 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 548,687 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  3. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 2,667,905 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.02%
  4. AMETEK Inc (AME) - 1,295,450 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  5. Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 1,772,950 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 200,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 918,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (LMNX)

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 638,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: US Concrete Inc (USCR)

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in US Concrete Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 294,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Post Holdings Partnering Corp (PSPC.U)

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Post Holdings Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,636,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (PRAH)

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 83.03%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 281,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 97.78%. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $117.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 283,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 204.62%. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $22.99. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 817,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 976.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.722000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 182,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 101.94%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1036.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (TLND)

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in by 93.68%. The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 343,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: SEACOR Holdings Inc (CKH)

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.43 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $41.16.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.

Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 91.05%. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 17,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 66.17%. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $303.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 101,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 30.77%. The sale prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $78.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 334,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 27.11%. The sale prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $295.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 53,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc by 84.38%. The sale prices were between $51.72 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $57.87. The stock is now traded at around $42.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of GABELLI FUNDS LLC. Also check out:

1. GABELLI FUNDS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GABELLI FUNDS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GABELLI FUNDS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GABELLI FUNDS LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
