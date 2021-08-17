Financial Partners Group, Inc Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond

New Purchases: ANGL, AVUV, SYLD, IFRA, FTGC, FLDR, XLU, FENY, IETC, ORCL, FCOR, NVAX, SDG, GIGB, TPYP, PFE, GAMR, IYF, FXN, LLY, DHR, FMAT, VB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, Kansas City Southern, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Partners Group, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Financial Partners Group, Inc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,241 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 344,509 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 390,066 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.06% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 241,922 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 162,209 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.39 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $32.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 358,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.142500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 72,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.76 and $67.38, with an estimated average price of $63.58. The stock is now traded at around $61.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 77,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.78, with an estimated average price of $35.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 52,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 74,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 32,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.06%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 390,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 1191.30%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $290.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 16,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 60.50%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 48,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 844.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.929400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers by 62.67%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $45.69. The stock is now traded at around $45.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2.

Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.02 and $50.12, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E. The sale prices were between $38.68 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $40.21.

Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in iShares CMBS ETF. The sale prices were between $53.34 and $54.36, with an estimated average price of $53.95.