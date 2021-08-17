Logo
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC Buys Whole Earth Brands Inc, BGSF Inc, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co, Sells CAI International Inc, BGSF Inc, American River Bankshares

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Whole Earth Brands Inc, BGSF Inc, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co, Alico Inc, Bowman Consulting Group, sells CAI International Inc, BGSF Inc, American River Bankshares, Ichor Holdings, Shoe Carnival Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $552 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+ridge+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) - 172,357 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  2. Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) - 875,944 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
  3. CRA International Inc (CRAI) - 139,192 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.9%
  4. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) - 194,147 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  5. Great Ajax Corp (AJX) - 892,944 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.07%
New Purchase: Whole Earth Brands Inc (FREE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.74 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 635,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BGSF Inc (BGSF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BGSF Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $13.02. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 608,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $21.78. The stock is now traded at around $17.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 305,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alico Inc (ALCO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alico Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.89 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $31.57. The stock is now traded at around $36.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 179,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (BWMN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $14, with an estimated average price of $13.69. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 262,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.29 and $36.46, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $23.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 92,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Universal Electronics Inc by 53.45%. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $58.57, with an estimated average price of $51.97. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 206,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DMC Global Inc (BOOM)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in DMC Global Inc by 57.53%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $54.95. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 161,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Smith Micro Software Inc (SMSI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Smith Micro Software Inc by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $5.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,762,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $5.94 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $8.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,513,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quantum Corp (QMCO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Quantum Corp by 27.90%. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $5.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,176,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Kimball Electronics Inc by 49.88%. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 175,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CAI International Inc (CAI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CAI International Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $44.42.

Sold Out: BGSF Inc (BGK0)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BGSF Inc. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.67.

Sold Out: American River Bankshares (AMRB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in American River Bankshares. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $18.54.

Sold Out: Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Shoe Carnival Inc. The sale prices were between $29 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $32.33.

Sold Out: SMTC Corp (SMTX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SMTC Corp. The sale prices were between $6.01 and $6.04, with an estimated average price of $6.03.

Sold Out: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.88 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
