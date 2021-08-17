Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC Buys Whole Earth Brands Inc, BGSF Inc, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co, Sells CAI International Inc, BGSF Inc, American River Bankshares

- New Purchases: FREE, BGSF, HBB, ALCO, BWMN, CPS, LEVL, FSBC, FSBC, FRO, EPC, MDCA,
- Added Positions: UEIC, BOOM, SMSI, RMNI, QMCO, PINE, KE, UNTY, AXTI, NWPX, AJX, LCNB, DHX, ASYS, PLAB, OSS, PFIE, PKBK, FNWB, TWIN, COHU, MNTX, ACTG, RMR, FRG, FBIZ, IVAC, NGS, LCUT, KELYA, ASUR, HCSG, NTGR, PLUS, CIVB, ARC, RGP, BBSI, AFIN, RBBN, CHEF, SMCI, MED, PRDO, INTT, CMTL, ZVO, BCML, UFAB, HURC,
- Reduced Positions: ICHR, CMCO, SHYF, CRAI, NBN, BBW, TGH, CUBI, ONTO, NSIT, UCTT, ARI, PATK, SP, UVSP, CASH, NVEE, TSC, BWB, NR, EPAC, LBAI, BCOR, HNGR, BANC, THFF, DAKT, DXPE, FIX, CNOB, CAL, BHE,
- Sold Out: CAI, BGK0, AMRB, SCVL, SMTX, PFLT, CTRN, SIG, SYKE,
For the details of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+ridge+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC
- Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) - 172,357 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
- Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) - 875,944 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
- CRA International Inc (CRAI) - 139,192 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.9%
- Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) - 194,147 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Great Ajax Corp (AJX) - 892,944 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.07%
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.74 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 635,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BGSF Inc (BGSF)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BGSF Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $13.02. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 608,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $21.78. The stock is now traded at around $17.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 305,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alico Inc (ALCO)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alico Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.89 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $31.57. The stock is now traded at around $36.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 179,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (BWMN)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $14, with an estimated average price of $13.69. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 262,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.29 and $36.46, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $23.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 92,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Universal Electronics Inc by 53.45%. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $58.57, with an estimated average price of $51.97. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 206,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DMC Global Inc (BOOM)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in DMC Global Inc by 57.53%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $54.95. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 161,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Smith Micro Software Inc (SMSI)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Smith Micro Software Inc by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $5.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,762,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $5.94 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $8.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,513,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quantum Corp (QMCO)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Quantum Corp by 27.90%. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $5.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,176,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Kimball Electronics Inc by 49.88%. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 175,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: CAI International Inc (CAI)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CAI International Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $44.42.Sold Out: BGSF Inc (BGK0)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BGSF Inc. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.67.Sold Out: American River Bankshares (AMRB)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in American River Bankshares. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $18.54.Sold Out: Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Shoe Carnival Inc. The sale prices were between $29 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $32.33.Sold Out: SMTC Corp (SMTX)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SMTC Corp. The sale prices were between $6.01 and $6.04, with an estimated average price of $6.03.Sold Out: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.88 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.61.
