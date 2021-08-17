Kiltearn Partners LLP Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Northrop Grumman Corp, Autoliv Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley

New Purchases: BMY, NOC,

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Northrop Grumman Corp, Autoliv Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, American Express Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kiltearn Partners LLP. As of 2021Q2, Kiltearn Partners LLP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 1,515,930 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.31% Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 5,317,226 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.7% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 2,243,725 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 1,631,509 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 3,333,585 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%

Kiltearn Partners LLP initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 587,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiltearn Partners LLP initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $368.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 81,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiltearn Partners LLP added to a holding in Autoliv Inc by 112.46%. The purchase prices were between $92.8 and $108.38, with an estimated average price of $100.62. The stock is now traded at around $95.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 423,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiltearn Partners LLP added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 67.56%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $360.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 81,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiltearn Partners LLP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Kiltearn Partners LLP sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $70.15 and $80.84, with an estimated average price of $77.05.

Kiltearn Partners LLP sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $102.88 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $113.01.