Kiltearn Partners LLP Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Northrop Grumman Corp, Autoliv Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley

- New Purchases: BMY, NOC,
- Added Positions: ALV, LMT, BWA, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, MS, AXP, SLB, GS, AMG, KMX, C, AZO, NLSN, IVZ, UNFI, HOG, BKR, BEN, STT, BRK.B, KT, LUV, CMCSA, LYB, WBA, Y, XOM,
- Sold Out: BKNG, DOX, RYAAY,
For the details of Kiltearn Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kiltearn+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kiltearn Partners LLP
- Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 1,515,930 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.31%
- Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 5,317,226 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.7%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 2,243,725 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 1,631,509 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 3,333,585 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%
Kiltearn Partners LLP initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 587,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Kiltearn Partners LLP initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $368.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 81,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Autoliv Inc (ALV)
Kiltearn Partners LLP added to a holding in Autoliv Inc by 112.46%. The purchase prices were between $92.8 and $108.38, with an estimated average price of $100.62. The stock is now traded at around $95.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 423,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Kiltearn Partners LLP added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 67.56%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $360.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 81,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Kiltearn Partners LLP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.Sold Out: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Kiltearn Partners LLP sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $70.15 and $80.84, with an estimated average price of $77.05.Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
Kiltearn Partners LLP sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $102.88 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $113.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kiltearn Partners LLP. Also check out:
1. Kiltearn Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kiltearn Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kiltearn Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kiltearn Partners LLP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment