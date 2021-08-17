Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc Buys Netflix Inc, Topicus com Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L, Sells Comcast Corp, Teleflex Inc, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: NFLX, TOITF, BAMR,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, Topicus com Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L, sells Comcast Corp, Teleflex Inc, Alphabet Inc, Intuit Inc, Microchip Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,527,844 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.26% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 734,099 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 57,260 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.08% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 393,159 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 72,575 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.14%

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $520.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 172,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Topicus com Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $75.4, with an estimated average price of $68.96. The stock is now traded at around $92.820590. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.