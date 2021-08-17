Towercrest Capital Management Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Curis Inc

New Purchases: VTI, QQQ, DFUS, AMCA, VIG, IBM,

Newtown, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Curis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towercrest Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Towercrest Capital Management owns 88 stocks with a total value of $516 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 423,784 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 280,895 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 588,728 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 68,787 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.45% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 634,913 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $228.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.5 and $36.84, with an estimated average price of $36.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.475900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $141.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towercrest Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $445.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 68,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towercrest Capital Management added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 199.50%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.319000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 51,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towercrest Capital Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $106.789900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 103,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towercrest Capital Management added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $134.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 66,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towercrest Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 184.03%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 45,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towercrest Capital Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 157.97%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $40.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 36,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towercrest Capital Management sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Towercrest Capital Management sold out a holding in Curis Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $16.27, with an estimated average price of $11.35.