Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc Buys Barrick Gold Corp, NRG Energy Inc, WM Technology Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Barrick Gold Corp, NRG Energy Inc, WM Technology Inc, Ford Motor Co, Procter & Gamble Co, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Berry Global Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. As of 2021Q2, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gluskin+sheff+%26+assoc+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC
  1. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 2,187,241 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.56%
  2. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,323,978 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
  3. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 901,899 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  4. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 595,766 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 168,455 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.57%
New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 693,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc initiated holding in WM Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.005300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 241,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L (BAMR)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $18.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $42.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 989,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 66,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $368.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 70.69%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.419900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 111.95%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: (BPY)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.

Sold Out: Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold out a holding in Quaker Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $229.75 and $246.17, with an estimated average price of $239.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC. Also check out:

1. GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC keeps buying
