Teton Advisors, Inc. Buys Post Holdings Partnering Corp, Farmer Bros Co, Steris PLC, Sells ORBCOMM Inc, MarineMax Inc,

Rye, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Post Holdings Partnering Corp, Farmer Bros Co, Steris PLC, Genius Sports, Southern First Bancshares Inc, sells ORBCOMM Inc, MarineMax Inc, , Avid Technology Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teton Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Teton Advisors, Inc. owns 342 stocks with a total value of $708 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) - 614,000 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36% Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) - 544,210 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.48% INDUS Realty Trust Inc (INDT) - 250,693 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Cutera Inc (CUTR) - 330,940 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Myers Industries Inc (MYE) - 766,870 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio.

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Post Holdings Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $225.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Territorial Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Five Star Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Farmer Bros Co by 52.15%. The purchase prices were between $8.4 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.060100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 318,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Southern First Bancshares Inc by 35.29%. The purchase prices were between $46.88 and $55.26, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.510500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 59,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Kimball International Inc by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $12.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 169,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in GAN Ltd by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $20.65, with an estimated average price of $17.66. The stock is now traded at around $13.550100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Neuronetics Inc by 81.37%. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $17.25, with an estimated average price of $13.77. The stock is now traded at around $7.939000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Team Inc by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $6.69 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.226300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $24.99, with an estimated average price of $21.6.

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.13 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $14.61.

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Simmons First National Corp. The sale prices were between $27.6 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $29.87.