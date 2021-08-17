Logo
Teton Advisors, Inc. Buys Post Holdings Partnering Corp, Farmer Bros Co, Steris PLC, Sells ORBCOMM Inc, MarineMax Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rye, NY, based Investment company Teton Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Post Holdings Partnering Corp, Farmer Bros Co, Steris PLC, Genius Sports, Southern First Bancshares Inc, sells ORBCOMM Inc, MarineMax Inc, , Avid Technology Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teton Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Teton Advisors, Inc. owns 342 stocks with a total value of $708 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Teton Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/teton+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Teton Advisors, Inc.
  1. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) - 614,000 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36%
  2. Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) - 544,210 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.48%
  3. INDUS Realty Trust Inc (INDT) - 250,693 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  4. Cutera Inc (CUTR) - 330,940 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  5. Myers Industries Inc (MYE) - 766,870 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Post Holdings Partnering Corp (PSPC.U)

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Post Holdings Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $225.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK)

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Territorial Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Five Star Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Farmer Bros Co (FARM)

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Farmer Bros Co by 52.15%. The purchase prices were between $8.4 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.060100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 318,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST)

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Southern First Bancshares Inc by 35.29%. The purchase prices were between $46.88 and $55.26, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.510500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 59,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimball International Inc (KBAL)

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Kimball International Inc by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $12.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 169,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GAN Ltd (GAN)

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in GAN Ltd by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $20.65, with an estimated average price of $17.66. The stock is now traded at around $13.550100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Neuronetics Inc (STIM)

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Neuronetics Inc by 81.37%. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $17.25, with an estimated average price of $13.77. The stock is now traded at around $7.939000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Team Inc (TISI)

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Team Inc by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $6.69 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.226300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CMD)

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD.U)

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $24.99, with an estimated average price of $21.6.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.

Sold Out: (BPFH)

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.13 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $14.61.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Sold Out: Simmons First National Corp (SFNC)

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Simmons First National Corp. The sale prices were between $27.6 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $29.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Teton Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Teton Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Teton Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Teton Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Teton Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
