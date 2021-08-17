Logo
Cartenna Capital, LP Buys TE Connectivity, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Eaton Corp PLC, Target Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cartenna Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys TE Connectivity, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Eaton Corp PLC, Target Corp, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cartenna Capital, LP. As of 2021Q2, Cartenna Capital, LP owns 36 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cartenna Capital, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cartenna+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cartenna Capital, LP
  1. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 400,000 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio.
  2. Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) - 400,000 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio.
  3. Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 480,000 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.21%
  4. Wayfair Inc (W) - 50,000 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio.
  5. TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) - 110,000 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $150.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 171,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72. The stock is now traded at around $376.911000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 40,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.66 and $229.74, with an estimated average price of $203.4. The stock is now traded at around $199.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 71,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $361.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 30,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 248.40%. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $73.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 201,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 480,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 35.31%. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $344.137600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 36.27%. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 204,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69. The stock is now traded at around $222.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KBR Inc (KBR)

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in KBR Inc by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $37.18 and $42.34, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 274,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $51.1 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.15.

Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cartenna Capital, LP. Also check out:

1. Cartenna Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cartenna Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cartenna Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cartenna Capital, LP keeps buying
