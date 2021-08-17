Cartenna Capital, LP Buys TE Connectivity, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Eaton Corp PLC, Target Corp

- New Purchases: TEL, RTX, MLM, MHK, MA, XLE, UPS, HOG, AZO, MGA, FIVE, JCI, JBI, JBI, PWR, RH, ASO, AMZN, LII, MCW,
- Added Positions: APH, HWM, URI, SPR, WHR, KBR, GD, ALLE,
- Reduced Positions: FDX,
- Sold Out: SHW, ETN, TGT, CCEP, LW, GOOGL, TXT, CPRT, PCT, WEX, AQUA, BLL, SYY, BA, NXPI, JIH, ACM, VNT, AJAX, ODFL, UBER, SAIA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cartenna Capital, LP
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 400,000 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio.
- Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) - 400,000 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio.
- Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 480,000 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.21%
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 50,000 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio.
- TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) - 110,000 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $150.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 171,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72. The stock is now traded at around $376.911000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 40,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.66 and $229.74, with an estimated average price of $203.4. The stock is now traded at around $199.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 71,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $361.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 30,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 248.40%. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $73.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 201,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 480,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 35.31%. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $344.137600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 36.27%. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 204,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69. The stock is now traded at around $222.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KBR Inc (KBR)
Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in KBR Inc by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $37.18 and $42.34, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 274,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)
Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $51.1 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.15.Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.
