Destination Wealth Management Buys ISHARES TRUST, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells Vontier Corp, Viatris Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, sells Vontier Corp, Viatris Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Comcast Corp, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Destination Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Destination Wealth Management owns 181 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,554,603 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 860,414 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 782,647 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 736,244 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 168,159 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 154,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $51.4, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 356,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.39 and $100.62, with an estimated average price of $100.54. The stock is now traded at around $100.689900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $24.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $27.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $28.52, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 6343.19%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.207800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 516,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 86.00%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $271.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.45 and $57.21, with an estimated average price of $56.88.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.