Destination Wealth Management Buys ISHARES TRUST, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells Vontier Corp, Viatris Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Destination Wealth Management Buys ISHARES TRUST, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells Vontier Corp, Viatris Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Destination Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, sells Vontier Corp, Viatris Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Comcast Corp, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Destination Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Destination Wealth Management owns 181 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Destination Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/destination+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Destination Wealth Management
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,554,603 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 860,414 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  3. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 782,647 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 736,244 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
  5. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 168,159 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 154,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB)

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $51.4, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 356,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- (EMNT)

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.39 and $100.62, with an estimated average price of $100.54. The stock is now traded at around $100.689900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B (IGBH)

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $24.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $27.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)

Destination Wealth Management initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $28.52, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (XT)

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 6343.19%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.207800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 516,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 86.00%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $271.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Destination Wealth Management added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.45 and $57.21, with an estimated average price of $56.88.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Destination Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Destination Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Destination Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Destination Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Destination Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Destination Wealth Management keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider