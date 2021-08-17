Steel Partners Holdings L.p. Buys Steel Partners Holdings LP

Added Positions: SPLP,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Steel Partners Holdings LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steel Partners Holdings L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Steel Partners Holdings L.p. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $390 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steel+partners+holdings+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) - 3,950,000 shares, 48.87% of the total portfolio. Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) - 5,604,462 shares, 41.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.78% Steel Connect Inc (STCN) - 18,182,705 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio.

Steel Partners Holdings L.p. added to a holding in Steel Partners Holdings LP by 31.78%. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $30.52, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.08%. The holding were 5,604,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.