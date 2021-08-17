Long Pond Capital, LP Buys Ballys Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Netstreit Corp, Sells Sun Communities Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, American Homes 4 Rent

New Purchases: BALY, BKNG, NTST, STAG, KRC, SBAC, BOWX, FWAC, GLPI, COMP,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ballys Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Netstreit Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Expedia Group Inc, sells Sun Communities Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Camden Property Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Long Pond Capital, LP. As of 2021Q2, Long Pond Capital, LP owns 38 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 3,525,000 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) - 907,513 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% Equity Residential (EQR) - 1,960,832 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93% Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 816,023 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.90%

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $44.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 2,139,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2117.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 45,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Netstreit Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.4 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 3,608,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 1,340,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 645,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $357.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 107,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 79.14%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 3,479,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 89.90%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $142.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 816,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 190.90%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 4,816,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 45.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $46.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,592,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co by 46.40%. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 8,727,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 36.51%. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $120.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 430,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37.

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $69.78 and $76.88, with an estimated average price of $73.79.

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88.