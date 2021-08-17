Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corp

New Purchases: EMB, XLV, XLU, XLP, XLF, LULU, XLE, TU, SLF, ETSY, ZEN, POOL, ALLE, MKTX, ZM, ROL, MSCI, FTNT, CVNA, LAUR, ROKU, DXCM, JKHY, OZON, BSY, GOOS, BKI, NMG, MPWR, SGEN, WST, PKI, DADA, SAM, CRL, EGO, INCY, BAMR, TECH, CD, NBIX, API, BNR, BMRN, OCFT, PTON, CRWD, PINS, TIGR, QFIN, ENPH, SEDG,

MSFT, AAPL, FB, INTC, AMZN, MU, ADBE, V, MA, GOOGL, T, NVDA, TTWO, ISRG, NKE, JPM, BAC, BR, NOW, PYPL, TGT, MRK, SHW, DG, GOOG, IBM, JNJ, CNC, IDXX, PSA, EBAY, TSLA, ABBV, PLD, ROK, BMY, JLL, BF.B, CBRE, CMCSA, HSY, INTU, TROW, AVGO, NLY, BIIB, CI, COO, DHI, DLTR, EW, EQIX, FICO, HOLX, LRCX, LMT, SWK, HPE, ATH, ACN, AON, ADSK, CDNS, CHKP, CPRT, ITW, LOW, VTRS, NFLX, PHM, REGN, TSN, DIS, WDC, WDAY, TWTR, LBRDK, MRNA, ATVI, A, VIAC, CHD, CTAS, CTSH, CAG, CCI, FAST, GILD, HON, ICE, SJM, LH, LNC, LOGI, MXIM, MTD, MCO, UNP, VRTX, AGNC, SSNC, RUN, APD, ALGN, ARW, ADP, AVY, BBY, CERN, CTXS, DPZ, ECL, ERIE, FDS, F, GRMN, IT, MTCH, ILMN, KNX, NVR, NDAQ, ORLY, STLD, SNPS, URI, GWW, WAT, ZBRA, TMUS, DAL, JAZZ, MELI, GNRC, CBOE, KMI, SQ, ABT, AMD, ANSS, AJG, BWA, BRO, CHRW, CE, LNG, CSGP, CGNX, GLW, DHR, DE, D, LLY, EFX, JNPR, LII, TAP, OKE, PTC, RMD, SBAC, SEIC, NLOK, TJX, TRMB, TYL, VRSN, WRB, CMG, TDG, WU, LDOS, OC, BAH, MOS, APTV, EPAM, IQV, VEEV, ALLY, PAYC, ANET, W, TRU, KHC, TTD, DT, NCNO, LI, BEKE, EEM, JOBS, ABMD, AKAM, ALL, APH, BIO, BLK, CSX, CLX, TCOM, DVA, EXPD, FFIV, FCX, GPN, HEI, MRVL, MAS, SPGI, NEM, PH, BKNG, DGX, RPM, ROP, ROST, STX, SRE, TER, WEC, XEL, HEI.A, SQM, MASI, VMW, LEA, HTHT, TAL, VNET, HZNP, ZTS, ATHM, WB, KEYS, BZUN, CABO, HCM, ZTO, LW, ZLAB, PDD, GOTU, XPEV, Reduced Positions: RY, MFC, QSR, BRK.B, BAM, ENB, RCI, WBA, ORCL, BNS, CME, BMO, CNQ, GD, PPL, MGA, OTEX, BABA, MMM, RGA, GPC, NTR, TSCO, CL, STN, TD, EQT, SBUX, MCK, WMT, QCOM, SYF, AZO, HCA, CRI, MDLZ, CSL, SCHW, SNA, BA, MSI, LIN, GL, TRP, GM, BSX, C, SU, VZ, TEVA, RTX, UTL, PG, WLTW, SHOP, AAP, AXP, BAX, PFE, WFC, YUMC, OTIS, CVS, NEE, GS, HD, PEP, TXN, XLNX, FIS, KMB, MMC, CRM, VNO, VRSK, ATR, BXP, CSCO, INGR, EA, GIS, SWKS, UNH, VTR, QRVO, AMGN, DUK, FDX, MDT, MET, NTES, PAYX, SYK, TMO, IPGP, JD, OR, EFA, HES, UHAL, AEP, AIG, AMP, AME, ADM, CAH, LUMN, CCEP, ED, COST, CMI, FLS, HRL, INFY, KLAC, K, KR, MKC, MOH, NTAP, NWL, ES, ON, ODFL, OMC, PGR, PEG, RSG, SO, TRV, CHTR, MPC, CDW, ATUS, BKR, DELL, AOS, CB, AFL, ALXN, AMX, AMAT, BIDU, BLL, BVN, BAP, EMR, EL, EXR, FISV, HPQ, INFO, IEX, KSU, MCD, MHK, PRU, RHI, SIVB, SCCO, TDY, VMC, WCN, WM, ANTM, DISCK, DQ, ST, NOAH, FLT, VIPS, CG, YY, CTLT, BGNE, GDS, BILI, IQ, HUYA, NIO, TME, FOXA, TW, DOYU, KC, LU,

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Intel Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. As of 2021Q2, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 503 stocks with a total value of $44.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CGI Inc (GIB) - 27,200,434 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,592,059 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 506,440 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 11,782,600 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 10,984,200 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.97%

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,037,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,630,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $68.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,724,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $72.839900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,221,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $392.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 349,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 53.59%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 5,592,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Apple Inc by 221.07%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 5,400,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 125.66%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,348,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Intel Corp by 407.54%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 8,628,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 85.77%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3241.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 216,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 564.43%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,203,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in AutoNation Inc. The sale prices were between $88.77 and $106.89, with an estimated average price of $97.87.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.