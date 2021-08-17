American Capital Management Inc Buys Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Brooks Automation Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Proofpoint Inc

New Purchases: BRKS, TYL,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Brooks Automation Inc, RBC Bearings Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, sells RealPage Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Proofpoint Inc, Strategic Education Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, American Capital Management Inc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 2,425,166 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 425,588 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 927,954 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 1,347,009 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) - 1,518,665 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%

American Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $78.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 91,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $474.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,352,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $187.31 and $205.04, with an estimated average price of $197.5. The stock is now traded at around $221.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 163,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Graham Corp by 46.24%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $15.31, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

American Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.

American Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Strategic Education Inc. The sale prices were between $70.84 and $92.89, with an estimated average price of $80.01.