American Capital Management Inc Buys Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Brooks Automation Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Proofpoint Inc

- New Purchases: BRKS, TYL,
- Added Positions: CGNT, CGNT, MEDP, ROLL, DXCM, VRNT, ABMD, CYBR, GWRE, GNTX, JKHY, BLKB, TW, ANSS, PAYC, TECH, IPGP, SPSC, KTOS, DLB, PRLB, HQY, AZPN, MRCY, GHM,
- Reduced Positions: PFPT, QDEL, RMD, FTNT, EPAY, HAE, EBS, GLOB,
- Sold Out: RP, HMSY, STRA,
These are the top 5 holdings of AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 2,425,166 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 425,588 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 927,954 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 1,347,009 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) - 1,518,665 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
American Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $78.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 91,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
American Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $474.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,352,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $187.31 and $205.04, with an estimated average price of $197.5. The stock is now traded at around $221.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 163,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Graham Corp (GHM)
American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Graham Corp by 46.24%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $15.31, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
American Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)
American Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.Sold Out: Strategic Education Inc (STRA)
American Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Strategic Education Inc. The sale prices were between $70.84 and $92.89, with an estimated average price of $80.01.
