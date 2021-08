United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Accenture PLC, IHS Markit, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, TTEC Holdings Inc, sells Accenture PLC, IHS Markit, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, , SAP SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc. As of 2021Q2, United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc owns 1199 stocks with a total value of $19.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 7,609,037 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.74% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,969,994 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.18% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 25,082,230 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,537,942 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 8,166,522 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.1 and $111.04, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $103.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 326,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,193,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.249000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 895,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.899000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 315,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Open Text Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.32. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 254,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.274700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 420,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $115.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 7,609,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.18%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $407.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,969,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 55.93%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $320.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 494,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 87.77%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $253.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 421,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $106.91 and $109.22, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $109.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,279,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $49.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,925,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $39.48.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8.