Unified Trust Company, N.A. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Belden Inc, Sells Intel Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Belden Inc, Alphabet Inc, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, sells Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unified Trust Company, N.A.. As of 2021Q2, Unified Trust Company, N.A. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 1,462,533 shares, 21.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 115,815 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,182 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 18,301 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,844 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77%

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2750.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 96 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. added to a holding in Belden Inc by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $41.97 and $54.72, with an estimated average price of $48.77. The stock is now traded at around $53.714800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 41.40%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.16%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $115.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.