Unified Trust Company, N.A. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Belden Inc, Sells Intel Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Unified Trust Company, N.A. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Belden Inc, Sells Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Unified Trust Company, N.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Belden Inc, Alphabet Inc, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, sells Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unified Trust Company, N.A.. As of 2021Q2, Unified Trust Company, N.A. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Unified Trust Company, N.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/unified+trust+company%2C+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Unified Trust Company, N.A.
  1. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 1,462,533 shares, 21.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 115,815 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,182 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 18,301 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,844 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77%
New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2750.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 96 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Unified Trust Company, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Belden Inc (BDC)

Unified Trust Company, N.A. added to a holding in Belden Inc by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $41.97 and $54.72, with an estimated average price of $48.77. The stock is now traded at around $53.714800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Unified Trust Company, N.A. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 41.40%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Unified Trust Company, N.A. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.16%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $115.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Unified Trust Company, N.A. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Unified Trust Company, N.A.. Also check out:

1. Unified Trust Company, N.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Unified Trust Company, N.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Unified Trust Company, N.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Unified Trust Company, N.A. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider