Huber Capital Management LLC Buys Carrier Global Corp, Rent-A-Center Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells , Golar LNG, Tetra Technologies Inc

El Segundo, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Carrier Global Corp, Rent-A-Center Inc, Chevron Corp, AT&T Inc, Innospec Inc, sells , Golar LNG, Tetra Technologies Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Entergy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Huber Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Huber Capital Management LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

KBR Inc (KBR) - 859,013 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.49% Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 1,721,523 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,701 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. First Horizon Corp (FHN) - 863,656 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) - 270,884 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.34%

Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Jakks Pacific Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.02 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 164,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in International Money Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 78,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 54,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Northrim BanCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.64 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $40.864500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $344.137600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.57 and $17.11, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 3668.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 94,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 32.34%. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $60.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 270,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 62.40%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 62,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 45.96%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 232,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Innospec Inc by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $90 and $105.95, with an estimated average price of $99.31. The stock is now traded at around $92.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 108,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 71.65%. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 88,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Huber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.49 and $3.55, with an estimated average price of $3.51.

Huber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.