Huber Capital Management LLC Buys Carrier Global Corp, Rent-A-Center Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells , Golar LNG, Tetra Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: JAKK, IMXI, RF, NRIM, URI, GMBL, OGN,
- Added Positions: CARR, RCII, CVX, T, IOSP, CMTL, CHK, ENVA, MLR, COP, LGF.B, BP, RDS.A, HNGR, NFG, SAIC, FBNC, CARE, CRI, MRK, GS, VIAC, CVU, CFFI, TFC, AIG, XRX, GPS, C, PFE, BAC, UFPT, FSTR, SEM, CSTR, XPER, ACBI, TMHC, TLYS,
- Reduced Positions: GLNG, KBR, TTI, CNO, HD, ETR, WMT, DIS, POR, FCNCA, MA, AEP, FHN, CTT, OPI, TSN, BKH, RGS, EVRG, CLR, V, LEN.B, NOC, CCLP, HRB, GRP.U, JEF, CRWS, LW, NEE, ABBV, THC, CNMD, GSK, VTRS, EURN,
- Sold Out: GMLP, VZ,
For the details of Huber Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/huber+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Huber Capital Management LLC
- KBR Inc (KBR) - 859,013 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.49%
- Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 1,721,523 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.5%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,701 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio.
- First Horizon Corp (FHN) - 863,656 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
- Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) - 270,884 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.34%
Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Jakks Pacific Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.02 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 164,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: International Money Express Inc (IMXI)
Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in International Money Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 78,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 54,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM)
Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Northrim BanCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.64 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $40.864500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $344.137600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL)
Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.57 and $17.11, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 3668.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 94,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 32.34%. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $60.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 270,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 62.40%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 62,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 45.96%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 232,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Innospec Inc (IOSP)
Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Innospec Inc by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $90 and $105.95, with an estimated average price of $99.31. The stock is now traded at around $92.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 108,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 71.65%. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 88,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (GMLP)
Huber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.49 and $3.55, with an estimated average price of $3.51.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Huber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of Huber Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Huber Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Huber Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Huber Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Huber Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment