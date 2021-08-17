Logo
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc Buys Williams Inc, Genesis Energy LP, MPLX LP, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, TC Energy Corp, South Jersey Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Williams Inc, Genesis Energy LP, MPLX LP, ONEOK Inc, Western Midstream Partners LP, sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, TC Energy Corp, South Jersey Industries Inc, , Cheniere Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $543 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/infrastructure+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC
  1. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,905,012 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.92%
  2. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,701,162 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.21%
  3. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 200,843 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) - 1,808,139 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.26%
  5. Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) - 2,977,802 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.13%
New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.55%. The holding were 200,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genesis Energy LP (GEL)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Genesis Energy LP. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $8.318000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 181,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 11,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.45 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 422,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UGI Corp (UGIC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $101 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $105.4. The stock is now traded at around $107.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in MPLX LP by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $27.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 1,905,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 47.26%. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.66. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,808,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIV)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc by 198.81%. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $59.86, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 280,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 953,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 1,701,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $8.91 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,977,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIU)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $40.61.

Sold Out: (NBLX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Sold Out: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $12.27 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.83.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
