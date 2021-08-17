Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc Buys Williams Inc, Genesis Energy LP, MPLX LP, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, TC Energy Corp, South Jersey Industries Inc

- New Purchases: WMB, GEL, OKE, PFFA, ENB, UGIC, PRU, VZ, PEP, T, GS, C, AGNC, SO, GLD, AUPH, ARKK, WTRU, UNH, MSGE, ALLY, PPL, BIIB,
- Added Positions: MPLX, WES, SJIV, DCP, EPD, PAA, ENLC, NS, PSXP, BPMP, ENBL, SHLX, ET, HEP, DCUE, SOLN, DTP, BA, GNL, AEPPL, JNJ, NRZ, NEEPO, HESM, TRTX, IFFT, REGN, NYCBPU.PFD,
- Reduced Positions: MPC, TRP, LNG, MMP, CEQP, KRC, PFE, AINV, ED, SBUX, AMZA,
- Sold Out: SJIU, NBLX, CRM, CIM, KMI, HYG, SPG, AAPL, ABBV, EPR, TAN, SJI, PMT, FSLR, ARI, AIV,
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,905,012 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.92%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,701,162 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.21%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 200,843 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) - 1,808,139 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.26%
- Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) - 2,977,802 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.13%
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.55%. The holding were 200,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Genesis Energy LP (GEL)
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Genesis Energy LP. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $8.318000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 181,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 11,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA)
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.45 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 422,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UGI Corp (UGIC)
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $101 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $105.4. The stock is now traded at around $107.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in MPLX LP by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $27.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 1,905,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 47.26%. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.66. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,808,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIV)
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc by 198.81%. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $59.86, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 280,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 953,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 1,701,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $8.91 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,977,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIU)
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $40.61.Sold Out: (NBLX)
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.Sold Out: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $12.27 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.83.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44.
