Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC Buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, Sells First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Mar

- New Purchases: FJUN, RDVY, CXSE, RWL, HDMV, PKW, MMLG, PGHY, FPXI, AMZN, AAPL,
- Added Positions: FIXD, IJR, FTSL, LMBS, BNDX, JPST, VNLA,
- Reduced Positions: FPX, VO, ACWV, FVD, XSOE, IEFA,
- Sold Out: SPEM, QYLD, SDY, IYH, VDC, IGV, SPLV, PFF, CWB, EMB, REM, TPVG, ORCC, HTGC, CSWC, TSLX, ARCC, GSBD, SUNS, V, ACN, MDT, TPL, LOW, FHN, MDLZ, CVX, TFC, BR, GPC, CB, EQIX, SSNC, DGX, UPS, FNF, TSM, SAP, MELI, TJX, HEI.A, LVMUY, PXD, MCO, K, JKHY, HD, ASML, FB, AAGIY, HDB, SHOP, IJH, ABBV, IVV, TCEHY, UNH, ATLKY, ROP, NKE, BAM, CAIXY, RYCEY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 476,338 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.89%
- FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (FJUN) - 490,735 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 200,963 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 336,389 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 57,457 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.63%
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $34.97 and $36.1, with an estimated average price of $35.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.55%. The holding were 490,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 278,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (CXSE)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $68, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.029800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 183,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $74.975900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 144,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I (HDMV)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.514600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.68%. The holding were 334,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $92, with an estimated average price of $88.61. The stock is now traded at around $93.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 112,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44.Sold Out: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The sale prices were between $20.76 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.81.Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $251.03 and $273.61, with an estimated average price of $264.04.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36.
