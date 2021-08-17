Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC Buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, Sells First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Mar

New Purchases: FJUN, RDVY, CXSE, RWL, HDMV, PKW, MMLG, PGHY, FPXI, AMZN, AAPL,

FJUN, RDVY, CXSE, RWL, HDMV, PKW, MMLG, PGHY, FPXI, AMZN, AAPL, Added Positions: FIXD, IJR, FTSL, LMBS, BNDX, JPST, VNLA,

FIXD, IJR, FTSL, LMBS, BNDX, JPST, VNLA, Reduced Positions: FPX, VO, ACWV, FVD, XSOE, IEFA,

FPX, VO, ACWV, FVD, XSOE, IEFA, Sold Out: SPEM, QYLD, SDY, IYH, VDC, IGV, SPLV, PFF, CWB, EMB, REM, TPVG, ORCC, HTGC, CSWC, TSLX, ARCC, GSBD, SUNS, V, ACN, MDT, TPL, LOW, FHN, MDLZ, CVX, TFC, BR, GPC, CB, EQIX, SSNC, DGX, UPS, FNF, TSM, SAP, MELI, TJX, HEI.A, LVMUY, PXD, MCO, K, JKHY, HD, ASML, FB, AAGIY, HDB, SHOP, IJH, ABBV, IVV, TCEHY, UNH, ATLKY, ROP, NKE, BAM, CAIXY, RYCEY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I, sells First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 476,338 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.89% FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (FJUN) - 490,735 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 200,963 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 336,389 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 57,457 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.63%

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $34.97 and $36.1, with an estimated average price of $35.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.55%. The holding were 490,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 278,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $68, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.029800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 183,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $74.975900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 144,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.514600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.68%. The holding were 334,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $92, with an estimated average price of $88.61. The stock is now traded at around $93.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 112,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44.

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The sale prices were between $20.76 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.81.

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $251.03 and $273.61, with an estimated average price of $264.04.

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78.

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36.