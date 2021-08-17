Logo
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC Buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, Sells First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Mar

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I, sells First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+capital+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC
  1. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 476,338 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.89%
  2. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (FJUN) - 490,735 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 200,963 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
  4. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 336,389 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 57,457 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.63%
New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (FJUN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $34.97 and $36.1, with an estimated average price of $35.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.55%. The holding were 490,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 278,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (CXSE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $68, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.029800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 183,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $74.975900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 144,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I (HDMV)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.514600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.68%. The holding were 334,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $92, with an estimated average price of $88.61. The stock is now traded at around $93.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 112,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44.

Sold Out: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The sale prices were between $20.76 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.81.

Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $251.03 and $273.61, with an estimated average price of $264.04.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC keeps buying
