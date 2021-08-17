Logo
Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Glenfarne Merger Corp, G&P Acquisition Corp, Sells FTI Consulting Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Shaolin Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Glenfarne Merger Corp, G&P Acquisition Corp, Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp, B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, sells FTI Consulting Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, HCI Group Inc, Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaolin Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Shaolin Capital Management LLC owns 449 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shaolin Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shaolin+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shaolin Capital Management LLC
  1. PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 725,000 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.83%
  2. NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO) - 800,000 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIV) - 450,000 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.50%
  4. Glenfarne Merger Corp (GGMCU) - 1,692,806 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Flame Acquisition Corp (FLME.U) - 1,500,000 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.36%
New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.19 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $57.19. The stock is now traded at around $62.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Glenfarne Merger Corp (GGMCU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Glenfarne Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,692,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: G&P Acquisition Corp (GAPA.U)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in G&P Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,450,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp (DWIN)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,462,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (BRIVU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.961800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vickers Vantage Corp I (VCKA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vickers Vantage Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.949000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,260,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PG&E Corp (PCGU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $98.94 and $115.99, with an estimated average price of $106.17. The stock is now traded at around $90.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 725,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co (WARR.U)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co by 87.37%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,360,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp by 207.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 857,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Motive Capital Corp (MOTV)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Motive Capital Corp by 445.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 592,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC.U)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC added to a holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp by 43.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,433,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jack Creek Investment Corp (JCICU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Jack Creek Investment Corp by 224.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 639,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $134.65 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $140.69.

Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81.

Sold Out: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Sold Out: HCI Group Inc (HCI)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in HCI Group Inc. The sale prices were between $71.52 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.99.

Sold Out: Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (ASAQ)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.76.

Sold Out: Legato Merger Corp (LEGOU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shaolin Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Shaolin Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shaolin Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shaolin Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shaolin Capital Management LLC keeps buying
