Muzinich & Co., Inc. Buys American Homes 4 Rent, Duke Realty Corp, Equity Residential, Sells SPDR Retail ETF, Main Street Capital Corp, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Homes 4 Rent, Duke Realty Corp, Equity Residential, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, sells SPDR Retail ETF, Main Street Capital Corp, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp, BlackRock Capital Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Muzinich & Co., Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Muzinich & Co., Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 1,313,788 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.38% Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 1,022,046 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) - 801,072 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61% FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 545,773 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68% Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) - 633,143 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.07%

Muzinich & Co., Inc. initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Muzinich & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Muzinich & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Muzinich & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.7 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Muzinich & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Muzinich & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21.