Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD Buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Emerson Electric Co, Omnicom Group Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC

New Purchases: MMC,

MMC, Added Positions: TJX, BDX, FIS, HSIC, FISV,

TJX, BDX, FIS, HSIC, FISV, Reduced Positions: WLTW, HCA, ORCL, BK, AXP, IQV, UNH, GWW, GOOGL, STT, SYY, CHTR, AON, USFD, MDT, ARW, ZBH, FTDR,

WLTW, HCA, ORCL, BK, AXP, IQV, UNH, GWW, GOOGL, STT, SYY, CHTR, AON, USFD, MDT, ARW, ZBH, FTDR, Sold Out: EMR, OMC,

St Peter Port, Y7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, TJX Inc, sells Emerson Electric Co, Omnicom Group Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD. As of 2021Q2, Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD owns 25 stocks with a total value of $18.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/longview+partners+%28guernsey%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 4,227,653 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 4,669,274 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.69% American Express Co (AXP) - 5,839,831 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 389,249 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.49% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 12,129,595 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67%

Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $154.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 2,058,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 83.44%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 6,286,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08.