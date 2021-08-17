Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD Buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Emerson Electric Co, Omnicom Group Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC

- New Purchases: MMC,
- Added Positions: TJX, BDX, FIS, HSIC, FISV,
- Reduced Positions: WLTW, HCA, ORCL, BK, AXP, IQV, UNH, GWW, GOOGL, STT, SYY, CHTR, AON, USFD, MDT, ARW, ZBH, FTDR,
- Sold Out: EMR, OMC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 4,227,653 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68%
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 4,669,274 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.69%
- American Express Co (AXP) - 5,839,831 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.54%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 389,249 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.49%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 12,129,595 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67%
Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $154.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 2,058,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 83.44%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 6,286,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD. Also check out:
