Cim Investment Mangement Inc Buys Pinterest Inc, Etsy Inc, eBay Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Oracle Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Cim Investment Mangement Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Pinterest Inc, Etsy Inc, eBay Inc, Synchrony Financial, Enphase Energy Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Oracle Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cim Investment Mangement Inc owns 299 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CIM INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cim+investment+mangement+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CIM INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 164,391 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.2%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 63,535 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,505 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,603 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 75,594 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $193.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 23,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $163.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 63,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 191.64%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 59.92%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $175.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 97.79%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $583.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 65.18%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $507.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $269.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 89.37%. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $158.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Sold Out: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of CIM INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. CIM INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CIM INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CIM INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CIM INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC keeps buying
