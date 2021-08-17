Cim Investment Mangement Inc Buys Pinterest Inc, Etsy Inc, eBay Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Oracle Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

- New Purchases: PINS, ETSY, EBAY, SYF, ENPH, COG, LYV, LEN, COP, SNOW, LRCX, SWKS, DE, DKNG, EW, WY, SQ, TER, DISCA, ATOM, UAA, LGND, OSCR, EDIT, SAIC, QUOT, IWV, IGSB, SAIL, WDFC, RETA, SSYS, OMCL, TGTX, DECK, CHK, FORM, HWC, BNGO, DM, ASUR, MTCR,
- Added Positions: C, DIS, NOW, DXCM, PYPL, APTV, QCOM, TTWO, VRTX, SPLK, TMO, MKTX, PENN, SWK, AFRM, PANW, CTXS, SHAK, OSIS, HD, YEXT, RDFN, AEIS, IRDM, PRLB, VTVT, AVD,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, FB, UNH, JNJ, CHRW, AKAM, STZ, CNC, LYB, BAC, IWM, GVI, MSFT, AAPL, COF, WHR, DOCU, SBUX, IJH, COTY, WERN, MRCY, NSA, EGP, AMZN, RXN, AX, GOOGL, LIVN, AMC, TSLA, PPG, BA, NFLX, V, MA, T, LUV, CRM, ABT, POOL, TXN, UNP, RTX, YUM, AVGO, CBOE, AMT, TWTR, DOW, ADBE, BMY, COST, BDX, INTC, XOM, ISRG, DHR, BIIB, LMT, LOW, MRK, LLY, CAT, BLK, NOC, PG, FDX, EOG, ABBV, CCI, KO, FIS, CTVA, ACN, MOS, EQIX, PSA, HAL, HON, CMG, WYNN, J, AMGN, TJX, NTAP, NKE, REGN, PWR,
- Sold Out: ORCL, CSCO, JNPR, PEP, BAX, MCD, TGT, NLOK, PFE, DLTR, EXC, NEE, SO, WM, CVS, CERN, CMCSA, AOS, HSY, SHOO, BRKS, CLDR, MIME, ACIW, XNCR, NVAX, MTG, CAMP, HMSY, QTS, CHDN, BDC, BEPC, TBI, WSFS, FTI, KIN, IRWD,
These are the top 5 holdings of CIM INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 164,391 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.2%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 63,535 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,505 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,603 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 75,594 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $193.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 23,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $163.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 63,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 191.64%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 59.92%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $175.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 97.79%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $583.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 65.18%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $507.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $269.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 89.37%. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $158.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.Sold Out: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.
