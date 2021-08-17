Ares Management Llc Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, Privia Health Group Inc, Sells The AZEK Co Inc, , Extraction Oil & Gas Inc

New Purchases: FYBR, FSK, PRVA, SMLP, TRIN, VYM, IDV, EFV, BCSF, CHPT, CHPT, VNQ, VNQI, VWOB, EMLC, TPC,

FYBR, FSK, PRVA, SMLP, TRIN, VYM, IDV, EFV, BCSF, CHPT, CHPT, VNQ, VNQI, VWOB, EMLC, TPC, Added Positions: BBDC, CCO, SLRC, ORCC, OCSL, ARCC, PNNT, TSLX, SCM, VEI, BERY,

BBDC, CCO, SLRC, ORCC, OCSL, ARCC, PNNT, TSLX, SCM, VEI, BERY, Reduced Positions: AZEK, CRC, XOG, WHF, OPCH, FDUS, NMFC, FTSI, FE, GBDC, SUNS,

AZEK, CRC, XOG, WHF, OPCH, FDUS, NMFC, FTSI, FE, GBDC, SUNS, Sold Out: FSKR, TCPC, TROX, CHPT, CHPT, KIO, CIK,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, Privia Health Group Inc, Summit Midstream Partners LP, Trinity Capital Inc, sells The AZEK Co Inc, , Extraction Oil & Gas Inc, WhiteHorse Finance Inc, Fidus Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ares Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ares Management Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ares+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 35,205,132 shares, 32.89% of the total portfolio. New Position The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 19,096,090 shares, 28.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.11% California Resources Corp (CRC) - 14,167,725 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.22% Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 44,374,772 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53% Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) - 4,691,896 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.89%. The holding were 35,205,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,237,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.13 and $49.25, with an estimated average price of $36.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 343,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Summit Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.83 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $25.06. The stock is now traded at around $33.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 296,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Trinity Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.1 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.61. The stock is now traded at around $14.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 528,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $107.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 49,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $20.86 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 241,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Vine Energy Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $10.96 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.74 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $14.44.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $21.88.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in KKR Income Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $15.76 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $16.16.