Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad Buys Starbucks Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Diageo PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad (Current Portfolio) buys Starbucks Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Diageo PLC, Haemonetics Corp, Bio-Techne Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad. As of 2021Q2, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad owns 1914 stocks with a total value of $23 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/public+employees+retirement+association+of+colorado/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,484,772 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,478,790 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 303,491 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 347,018 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,658,108 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $31.25, with an estimated average price of $27.36. The stock is now traded at around $22.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 721,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $254.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 86,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sotera Health Co (SHC)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 584,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eargo Inc (EAR)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Eargo Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $57.78, with an estimated average price of $42.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 170,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $158.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 47,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $66.44, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 344.10%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $116.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 923,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 45.94%. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $206.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 833,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 651.28%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $255.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 257,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 134.11%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,490,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 2925.02%. The purchase prices were between $84.25 and $92.94, with an estimated average price of $89.45. The stock is now traded at around $94.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 289,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in Installed Building Products Inc by 6265.53%. The purchase prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $119.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 181,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: (WDR)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.93 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $25.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO. Also check out:

1. PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO's Undervalued Stocks
2. PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO keeps buying
