RWWM, Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, Sells US Foods Holding Corp

New Purchases: BABA,

BABA, Added Positions: XOM, DJCO, WFC, AAPL,

XOM, DJCO, WFC, AAPL, Sold Out: USFD,

Loomis, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, sells US Foods Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RWWM, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, RWWM, Inc. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $781 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RWWM, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rwwm%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 2,730,484 shares, 22.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,582,935 shares, 14.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 2,619,716 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 700,686 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 329,095 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%

RWWM, Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $174.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 263,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWWM, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 56.96%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWWM, Inc. sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77.