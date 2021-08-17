Cable Hill Partners, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, General Electric Co

New Purchases: QUAL, STIP, VB, IJH, IEMG, IEFA, TDY, NUSC, ICSH, IWN, NSC, HON, ANTM, GUSH, TMFC, SHW, ASML, SWKS, C, ACN, TGT, REGN, DHR, FCX, DE, PM, BLK, GS, INTU, WFG, UPS, NICE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, General Electric Co, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cable Hill Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cable Hill Partners, LLC owns 132 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cable Hill Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cable+hill+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 491,030 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.21% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 552,870 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.72% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 211,098 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.89% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 394,514 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.23% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 220,339 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $139.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 220,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 177,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $218.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 37,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $268.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 12,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.462500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 32,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 491,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.67%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3241.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 90.54%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $553.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 175.53%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.719900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 66.38%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2750.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 154.49%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $175.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $266.36 and $322.12, with an estimated average price of $292.94.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.