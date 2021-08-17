Logo
Cable Hill Partners, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cable Hill Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, General Electric Co, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cable Hill Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cable Hill Partners, LLC owns 132 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cable Hill Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cable+hill+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cable Hill Partners, LLC
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 491,030 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.21%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 552,870 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.72%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 211,098 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.89%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 394,514 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.23%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 220,339 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $139.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 220,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 177,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $218.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 37,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $268.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 12,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.462500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 32,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 491,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.67%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3241.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 90.54%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $553.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 175.53%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.719900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 66.38%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2750.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 154.49%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $175.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.

Sold Out: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $266.36 and $322.12, with an estimated average price of $292.94.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cable Hill Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cable Hill Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cable Hill Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cable Hill Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cable Hill Partners, LLC keeps buying
