Cable Hill Partners, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: QUAL, STIP, VB, IJH, IEMG, IEFA, TDY, NUSC, ICSH, IWN, NSC, HON, ANTM, GUSH, TMFC, SHW, ASML, SWKS, C, ACN, TGT, REGN, DHR, FCX, DE, PM, BLK, GS, INTU, WFG, UPS, NICE,
- Added Positions: VTV, BRK.A, AMZN, TMO, JPM, MSFT, GOOG, NVDA, V, DIS, AAPL, GOOGL, NKE, FB, UNH, SPY, MRK, ADBE, XOM, BA, AVGO, SBUX, PG, MMM, ISTB, DOCU, IVV, IQLT, PFE, PYPL, NUEM, GURE, UNP, PEP, COST, RTX, DUK, DOV, DEO, KO, AMAT, AXP, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, AGG, VUG, SCHN, BRK.B, PACW, VIG, CVX, FMC, INTC, MCHP, UL, USB, VEA, LLY, HD, VT, WMT, XYL, AMGN, BDX, AEP, QCOM, ORCL, NVS, JNJ, MRNA, ENB, DLR, NFLX, MCD, CGA, ABBV, TWLO, IBM, CVS,
- Sold Out: GE, FLIR, SCHG, UI, VBR, GM, CPB, IDA, DAIO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cable Hill Partners, LLC
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 491,030 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.21%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 552,870 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.72%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 211,098 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.89%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 394,514 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.23%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 220,339 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $139.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 220,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 177,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $218.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 37,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $268.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 12,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.462500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 32,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 491,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.67%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3241.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 90.54%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $553.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 175.53%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.719900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 66.38%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2750.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 381 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 154.49%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $175.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.Sold Out: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $266.36 and $322.12, with an estimated average price of $292.94.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cable Hill Partners, LLC.
