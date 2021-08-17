Logo
Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC Buys Vincerx Pharma Inc, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, Sells ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III, Travere Therapeutics Inc, Curis Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vincerx Pharma Inc, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inari Medical Inc, sells ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III, Travere Therapeutics Inc, Curis Inc, Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp, Sutro Biopharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/affinity+asset+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC
  1. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 550,000 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76%
  2. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 200,000 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio.
  3. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 225,000 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio.
  4. Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) - 246,201 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.26%
  5. CureVac NV (CVAC) - 150,000 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vincerx Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.33 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 838,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Health Sciences Acquisitions Corp 2 (HSAQ)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Health Sciences Acquisitions Corp 2. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSAC)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schrodinger Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $78.8, with an estimated average price of $72.6. The stock is now traded at around $55.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $150.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 180.20%. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 140,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 83.77%. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $62.25, with an estimated average price of $53.28. The stock is now traded at around $52.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 142,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Inari Medical Inc by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $97.12. The stock is now traded at around $71.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morphic Holding Inc (MORF)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Morphic Holding Inc by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.21. The stock is now traded at around $56.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 246,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 306.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $39.41 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $43.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (ARYA)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $11.23.

Sold Out: Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.11 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sold Out: Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSACU)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $10.11.

Sold Out: Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $19.66.

Sold Out: HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp (CAPA)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.62.

Sold Out: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASLN)

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.5 and $3.72, with an estimated average price of $3.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
