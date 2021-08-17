Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells The Travelers Inc

New Purchases: SPYG, IWM, SLYG, IJK, EFA, IWV, IWN, MUB, VTI, VEA, SCZ, IWO, IWF, IWD, IEMG, EEM, VNQI, IWP, IEFA, IVV, MSFT, VO, VTV, VUG, SPY, IBMJ, JNJ, IVE, IBML, IBMM, V, IBMK, RWR, VNQ, RWX, HD, BSM, IWS, SDY, SCHV, INTC, SCHG, IBMN, BSCQ, GOOG, DIS, ACWI, ITOT, IYW, BRO, IJH, AGG, CLTL, XOM, VFC, BND, SCHX, VIG, CAT, PEP, TMO, SUB, MS, UNH, SCHA, SCHM, BAM, FIS, CPRT, LLY, GILD, MCD, PH, CRM, PYPL, DES, GNR, IJJ, IVOO, IVW, IWR, SCHC, SCHF, VB, CVS, CHD, CMCSA, DMLP, INTU, JPM, NKE, SBAC, TDY, TSN, UPS, TDG, GAB, DFS, ABBV, ZTS, DIA, GWX, IJS, IJT, MDY, ONEQ, SHY, VHT, XLI, T, ANSS, BLK, CVX, CME, CSCO, COP, STZ, GLW, DOV, ETN, OVV, F, HON, ISRG, KLAC, LNC, LMT, LOW, SPGI, OMC, PGR, RSG, ROST, SHW, VZ, YUM, MA, VRSK, DG, HCA, XYL, PSX, FB, CDW, BABA, BLV, GOVT, IJR, IYT, MOO, QDF, SCHB, SCHH, SCHP, SCHR, SLY, SLYV, SPYV, TIP, TOTL, VBR, VCIT, VMBS, WOOD, XLK, MMM, AMD, CPB, ED, EMR, ENB, GPC, WELL, EHC, HBAN, IBM, KSU, KR, PAYX, PKI, PFE, QCOM, RAD, SO, TJX, TXN, TRN, UNP, WAB, WMT, WM, EVRG, METPA.PFD, PM, TRGP, CHGG, TLRY, TLRY, BIV, BNDX, EFV, GXC, LQD, USMV, VDE, VXF, VYM, XLP, XLU,

Sold Out: TRV,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells The Travelers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC owns 215 stocks with a total value of $327 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,287,300 shares, 24.78% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 148,881 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) - 325,509 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 321,469 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 229,389 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.78%. The holding were 1,287,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $216.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.44%. The holding were 148,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $89.34, with an estimated average price of $87. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.83%. The holding were 325,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.97 and $83.27, with an estimated average price of $80.17. The stock is now traded at around $80.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.95%. The holding were 321,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 229,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69. The stock is now traded at around $261.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 65,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.