Welch Capital Partners Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Argan Inc, Yext Inc

Investment company Welch Capital Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells Argan Inc, Yext Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Welch Capital Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Welch Capital Partners Llc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 384,789 shares, 35.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 230,904 shares, 23.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 347,066 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,418 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 138,844 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.74%

Welch Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 47.74%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 138,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Welch Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3241.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Welch Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Argan Inc. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $54.63, with an estimated average price of $49.94.

Welch Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Yext Inc. The sale prices were between $12.18 and $15.14, with an estimated average price of $13.95.