Welch Capital Partners Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Argan Inc, Yext Inc

For the details of WELCH CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/welch+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WELCH CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 384,789 shares, 35.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 230,904 shares, 23.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 347,066 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,418 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio.
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 138,844 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.74%
Welch Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 47.74%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 138,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Welch Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3241.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Argan Inc (AGX)
Welch Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Argan Inc. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $54.63, with an estimated average price of $49.94.Sold Out: Yext Inc (YEXT)
Welch Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Yext Inc. The sale prices were between $12.18 and $15.14, with an estimated average price of $13.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of WELCH CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:
1. WELCH CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WELCH CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WELCH CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WELCH CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment