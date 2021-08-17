SevenOneSeven Capital Management Buys PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares 3-7 Year T

- New Purchases: CORP, VOO, SCHD, SCHF, MTUM, IVOL, PDBC, SCHZ, HYS, ZROZ, PZZA, IRBT, URI, SIVB, HVT, CAT, NET, RF, ZS, RGEN, RNG, FIZZ, BG,
- Added Positions: ROL, ENPH, HZNP, TSM, FCX, VEEV, NVAX, NOW, ZBRA, WST, DOCU, IDXX,
- Reduced Positions: IEI, TLT, IEF, VXF, LOGI, FTNT, KLAC, NVDA, CDNS, GNRC, CRWD, UI,
- Sold Out: SPIB, VXUS, IAU, SPY, VMBS, HYG, HDV, VIPS, MSCI, FUTU, COST, POOL, DG, HRL, PDD, NIO, UMC, RMD, MVIS, CWB, TIP, WOOD, VV, VOE, VCIT, VB,
For the details of SevenOneSeven Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sevenoneseven+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SevenOneSeven Capital Management
- PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP) - 41,108 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 10,433 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 46,376 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 87,051 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 15,663 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan. The purchase prices were between $110.27 and $114.02, with an estimated average price of $112.09. The stock is now traded at around $115.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.24%. The holding were 41,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $407.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.68%. The holding were 10,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.319000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.12%. The holding were 46,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.93%. The holding were 87,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.06%. The holding were 15,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 80,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rollins Inc (ROL)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $34.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 57.76%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $163.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 31.29%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $105.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $111.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $318.567500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 969 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $36.36.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $53.34.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44.
Here is the complete portfolio of SevenOneSeven Capital Management. Also check out:
1. SevenOneSeven Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. SevenOneSeven Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SevenOneSeven Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SevenOneSeven Capital Management keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment