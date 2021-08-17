Logo
SevenOneSeven Capital Management Buys PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares 3-7 Year T

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SevenOneSeven Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SevenOneSeven Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, SevenOneSeven Capital Management owns 49 stocks with a total value of $38 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SevenOneSeven Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sevenoneseven+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SevenOneSeven Capital Management
  1. PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP) - 41,108 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 10,433 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 46,376 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 87,051 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 15,663 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan. The purchase prices were between $110.27 and $114.02, with an estimated average price of $112.09. The stock is now traded at around $115.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.24%. The holding were 41,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $407.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.68%. The holding were 10,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.319000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.12%. The holding were 46,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.93%. The holding were 87,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.06%. The holding were 15,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 80,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rollins Inc (ROL)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $34.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 57.76%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $163.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 31.29%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $105.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $111.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $318.567500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $36.36.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $53.34.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of SevenOneSeven Capital Management. Also check out:

1. SevenOneSeven Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. SevenOneSeven Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SevenOneSeven Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SevenOneSeven Capital Management keeps buying
