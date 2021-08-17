SevenOneSeven Capital Management Buys PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares 3-7 Year T

New Purchases: CORP, VOO, SCHD, SCHF, MTUM, IVOL, PDBC, SCHZ, HYS, ZROZ, PZZA, IRBT, URI, SIVB, HVT, CAT, NET, RF, ZS, RGEN, RNG, FIZZ, BG,

CORP, VOO, SCHD, SCHF, MTUM, IVOL, PDBC, SCHZ, HYS, ZROZ, PZZA, IRBT, URI, SIVB, HVT, CAT, NET, RF, ZS, RGEN, RNG, FIZZ, BG, Added Positions: ROL, ENPH, HZNP, TSM, FCX, VEEV, NVAX, NOW, ZBRA, WST, DOCU, IDXX,

ROL, ENPH, HZNP, TSM, FCX, VEEV, NVAX, NOW, ZBRA, WST, DOCU, IDXX, Reduced Positions: IEI, TLT, IEF, VXF, LOGI, FTNT, KLAC, NVDA, CDNS, GNRC, CRWD, UI,

IEI, TLT, IEF, VXF, LOGI, FTNT, KLAC, NVDA, CDNS, GNRC, CRWD, UI, Sold Out: SPIB, VXUS, IAU, SPY, VMBS, HYG, HDV, VIPS, MSCI, FUTU, COST, POOL, DG, HRL, PDD, NIO, UMC, RMD, MVIS, CWB, TIP, WOOD, VV, VOE, VCIT, VB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SevenOneSeven Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, SevenOneSeven Capital Management owns 49 stocks with a total value of $38 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP) - 41,108 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 10,433 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 46,376 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 87,051 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 15,663 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. New Position

SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan. The purchase prices were between $110.27 and $114.02, with an estimated average price of $112.09. The stock is now traded at around $115.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.24%. The holding were 41,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $407.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.68%. The holding were 10,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.319000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.12%. The holding were 46,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.93%. The holding were 87,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.06%. The holding were 15,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 80,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $34.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 57.76%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $163.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 31.29%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $105.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $111.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $318.567500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $36.36.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $53.34.

SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44.