Invictus RG Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Applied Materials Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Micron Technology Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of Invictus RG
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 61,710 shares, 80.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 10,178 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 4,540 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 8,844 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.02%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 1,238 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
Invictus RG initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $256.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 80.58%. The holding were 61,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Invictus RG initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $128.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.22%. The holding were 10,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Invictus RG initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 4,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Invictus RG initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $635.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 1,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Invictus RG sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Invictus RG sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Invictus RG sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)
Invictus RG sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $36.39.
