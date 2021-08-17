Logo
Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC Buys Datto Holding Corp, Goosehead Insurance Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, Sells Grand Canyon Education Inc, Zillow Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Datto Holding Corp, Goosehead Insurance Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, Avalara Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, sells Grand Canyon Education Inc, Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/owls+nest+partners+ia%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC
  1. Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) - 245,950 shares, 14.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.86%
  2. Progyny Inc (PGNY) - 459,500 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
  3. Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 152,030 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.50%
  4. Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 269,211 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.48%
  5. Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) - 192,500 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.19%
New Purchase: Datto Holding Corp (MSP)

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC initiated holding in Datto Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $28.16, with an estimated average price of $25.6. The stock is now traded at around $26.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 459,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Bancorp Inc (TBBK)

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC initiated holding in The Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.72 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $23.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 66.86%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $134.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 245,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 54.98%. The purchase prices were between $20.79 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 765,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $164.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 152,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $190.27 and $252.82, with an estimated average price of $224.61. The stock is now traded at around $187.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 94,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $90.09 and $109.48, with an estimated average price of $102.68. The stock is now traded at around $107.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 192,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PaySign Inc (PAYS)

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in PaySign Inc by 64.01%. The purchase prices were between $2.89 and $4.59, with an estimated average price of $3.62. The stock is now traded at around $2.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 324,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC. Also check out:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
