Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC Buys Datto Holding Corp, Goosehead Insurance Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, Sells Grand Canyon Education Inc, Zillow Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Datto Holding Corp, Goosehead Insurance Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, Avalara Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, sells Grand Canyon Education Inc, Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) - 245,950 shares, 14.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.86% Progyny Inc (PGNY) - 459,500 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04% Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 152,030 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.50% Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 269,211 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.48% Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) - 192,500 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.19%

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC initiated holding in Datto Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $28.16, with an estimated average price of $25.6. The stock is now traded at around $26.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 459,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC initiated holding in The Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.72 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $23.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 66.86%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $134.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 245,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 54.98%. The purchase prices were between $20.79 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 765,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $164.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 152,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $190.27 and $252.82, with an estimated average price of $224.61. The stock is now traded at around $187.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 94,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $90.09 and $109.48, with an estimated average price of $102.68. The stock is now traded at around $107.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 192,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in PaySign Inc by 64.01%. The purchase prices were between $2.89 and $4.59, with an estimated average price of $3.62. The stock is now traded at around $2.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 324,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92.