GQG Partners LLC Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Procter & Gamble Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, sells JD.com Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Procter & Gamble Co, Chevron Corp, CMS Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GQG Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, GQG Partners LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $34 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 14,861,432 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,123,034 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.79% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 138,947,266 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,079,507 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Facebook Inc (FB) - 4,597,101 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.51%

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 138,947,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 14,257,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $174.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 3,321,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 17,510,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $58.455200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,026,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $103.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,512,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 87.63%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 14,861,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 64.79%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2750.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 1,123,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 203.68%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $111.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 9,205,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 222.43%. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $788.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 1,437,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $254.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 5,919,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 33.51%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 4,597,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17.

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74.