GQG Partners LLC Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Procter & Gamble Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GQG Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, sells JD.com Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Procter & Gamble Co, Chevron Corp, CMS Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GQG Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, GQG Partners LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $34 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GQG Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gqg+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GQG Partners LLC
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 14,861,432 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.63%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,123,034 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.79%
  3. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 138,947,266 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,079,507 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 4,597,101 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.51%
New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 138,947,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 14,257,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $174.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 3,321,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 17,510,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $58.455200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,026,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $103.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,512,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 87.63%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 14,861,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 64.79%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2750.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 1,123,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 203.68%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $111.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 9,205,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 222.43%. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $788.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 1,437,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $254.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 5,919,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 33.51%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 4,597,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Sold Out: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of GQG Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. GQG Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GQG Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GQG Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GQG Partners LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
