Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Synopsys Inc, Splunk Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Bank of America Corp, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: SNPS, SPLK, VRTX, WFC, GILD, SLB, VNOM, CASH, CF, ALLY, IQV, MED, PATK, SIVB, TTEC, WWD, EME, RMBS, SWKS, BSY, BLKB, WAT, NVDA, VCTR, SPOT, U, GSK, CCJ, CC, DNB,
- Added Positions: RTX, NEE, EMR, MDT, SYNH, PYPL, APAM, ADI, GNTX, VNDA, AZN, CORT, TTWO, DIS, FIS, INTC, WING, BLK, MKTX, LIN, BERY, MEDP, CHE, DHIL, DPZ, XOM, NLS, PAYX, RUSHA, USB, ZTS, LTRPA, BJ, AMWD, AJG, EPAY, COF, CTSH, LLY, EXPD, MDLZ, MMC, STMP, VRTS, GMED, ATHM, YUMC, SNOW, ACN, ALGN, AB, LNT, ADP, BRKR, CMS, CVS, CME, CL, CMCSA, CPRT, DECK, DCI, EXPO, FAST, GD, HELE, IDXX, INCY, ISRG, JKHY, KAI, MTD, MPWR, NI, ES, ORLY, OMI, PKG, BKNG, RSG, ROL, ONTO, SLG, LUV, SP, SBUX, UNP, WST, WWE, YUM, HOMB, EDU, MASI, LPLA, NMFC, VEEV, BLBD, PAYC, BABA, BATRA, LSXMK, CNNE, IHRT, AMCR, BRBR, BIPC,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, BAC, GOOG, FB, A, EA, DLTR, VZ, DHR, MS, UNH, MU, LRCX, MET, LVS, MRK, TSM, OZK, CNC, TMUS, NOC, TPL, ANET, WMT, CRL, KLAC, TJX, V, NSC, KKR, HD, XPO, AVGO, ETN, IRM, MO, JLL, EQH, AIG, TMO, T, WAL, DBX, WLTW, D, DOW, ABT, IBM, SBNY, TXN, DG, RXN, JNJ, WEC, LYB, ABBV, AMGN, DUK, RHP, NTR, LEG, NXST, CTXS, PFE, AXP, AME, AZPN, CSCO, WELL, KMB, ESNT, CVX, LMT, MIDD, AEE, ETR, HAS, MCD, PNC, WSO, EVRG, PSX, QSR, AEP, AMT, AX, KO, EPD, LAZ, AMZN, TFC, CCEP, EHC, MSM, MTN, HBI, PM, SSNC, NEP, LSXMA, LW, MNST, JPM, J, MMP, MOH, OMC, PPG, PEP, TROW, WPC, QLYS, ADBE, CACC, NVR, RS, TGT, TREX, UPS, URI, FTNT, SABR, BEPC, AMAT, KMX, CASY, FIX, EGBN, CIGI, MTCH, INTU, LAD, MCRI, CUBE, OLED, CMPR, GNRC, PLOW, ZNGA, GWRE, POST, PINC, LGIH, NSP, AAPL, BTI, EW, GOOGL, HON, LAMR, ON, ODFL, PCAR, PKI, PXD, PSA, SXT, TRV, ACIW, UNF, WM, MA, TAK, VAC, FANG, TMX, FWONK, LILAK, LBRT, NFE, AEM, BCE, COST, ORAN, NKE, NVS, RY, SNY, TU, TTE, UL, MSCI, CABO,
- Sold Out: VFC, PFGC, SWI, PDCO, BWXT, CLDR, DOC, HLNE, MKSI, MSA, INVH, TAP, WH, ABNB,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,309,785 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.28%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 701,247 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.65%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 2,130,041 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.47%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 113,143 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.4%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,299,956 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.48%
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $291.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 415,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 642,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 220,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 936,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.837100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 600,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 974,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 137.91%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,461,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 84.51%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,003,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 33.82%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $102.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,936,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,320,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 175.90%. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $89.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 464,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $269.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 429,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.Sold Out: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92.Sold Out: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $57.67 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $64.36.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.Sold Out: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $30.23 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $33.62.
