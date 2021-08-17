Logo
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Synopsys Inc, Splunk Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Bank of America Corp, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Synopsys Inc, Splunk Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Emerson Electric Co, sells Microsoft Corp, Bank of America Corp, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Epoch Investment Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. owns 341 stocks with a total value of $18.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Epoch Investment Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/epoch+investment+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Epoch Investment Partners, Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,309,785 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.28%
  2. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 701,247 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.65%
  3. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 2,130,041 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.47%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 113,143 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.4%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,299,956 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.48%
New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $291.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 415,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 642,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 220,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 936,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.837100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 600,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 974,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 137.91%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,461,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 84.51%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,003,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 33.82%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $102.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,936,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,320,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 175.90%. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $89.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 464,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $269.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 429,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.

Sold Out: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.

Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92.

Sold Out: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $57.67 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $64.36.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Sold Out: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $30.23 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $33.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Epoch Investment Partners, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Epoch Investment Partners, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Epoch Investment Partners, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Epoch Investment Partners, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. keeps buying
