Glazer Capital, Llc Buys , , Magellan Health Inc, Sells , , HMS Holdings Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys , , Magellan Health Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Proofpoint Inc, sells , , HMS Holdings Corp, CoreLogic Inc, RealPage Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glazer Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Glazer Capital, Llc owns 940 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glazer+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

(PRAH) - 1,470,617 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. New Position (ALXN) - 1,205,390 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) - 1,499,572 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1757.22% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,172,592 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 387.75% QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) - 1,637,461 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. New Position

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 1,470,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 1,205,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.722000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,637,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 704,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,376,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in CONX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 6,158,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Magellan Health Inc by 1757.22%. The purchase prices were between $93.24 and $94.62, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $94.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 1,499,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 387.75%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,172,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Fly Leasing Ltd by 5189.86%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,838,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in by 251.99%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 591,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in by 217.28%. The purchase prices were between $34.61 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 635,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp by 12038.37%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,441,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.