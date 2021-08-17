Glazer Capital, Llc Buys , , Magellan Health Inc, Sells , , HMS Holdings Corp

- New Purchases: PRAH, ALXN, QTS, PFPT, GRA, CONX, BPFH, LMNX, NAV, PNTM.U, ANZUU, CBB, GGPIU, CLDR, GSQD.U, MACC.U, TBCPU, FRTA, ORBC, KIIIU, DNZ.U, EACPU, IMPX.U, BLUA.U, VGII.U, SWETU, CFVIU, KAIIU, PLMIU, RTPY, SYKE, TMKRU, KRNLU, PUCKU, LIII, CPARU, BTAQ, CLAS.U, SSAAU, EQHA.U, RCLF, CFFVU, CNST, TACA, LGV.U, CSTA.U, STRE.U, KURI, ZWRKU, LEGAU, SHQAU, WPCB.U, RKTA.U, BSKYU, ITQRU, TETCU, ISOS, ZNTE, TVAC, ATHN.U, ISLE, ISLE, KLAQU, GNACU, SVFA, CLRMU, MDH.U, CBAH, QFTA, AFAQU, CLBR.U, MITAU, PIAI, AKICU, CFIV, CRZNU, CENH, HCIIU, SCOA, ABGI, PAICU, APSG.U, ALTU, VII, ACAHU, TWOA, CAI, SCLEU, PSAGU, ATVCU, VPCC.U, DFNS, JYAC, BHSE, XPDIU, MACQU, BYTSU, ARRWU, TRCA.U, LUXA, CND, CRU, DCRN, JCICU, PCPC.U, BLTSU, SHACU, CPTK.U, VPCBU, THMA, PANA, GFOR.U, ESXB, TLND, THCA, MACU, FCAX.U, BIOTU, SPTKU, PPGH, PACX, GMII, RAMMU, AUS, GACQU, VYGG.U, PPGHU, PIPP, PHIC, DHHCU, GHACU, GIGGU, NSTB, FSSI, ERESU, COOL, WPCA.U, DLCA, AGGRU, FRWAU, CPUH, FVAM, TMPMU, PMVC, HCAQ, PGRWU, CCV, GFX, PMGMU, TWLVU, AKIC, LWAC, PTOCU, AAC, VLATU, DCRC, GIWWU, KIN, SOLY, PSTH, BTWN, CTAC, POWRU, PRSRU, CHFW, DWIN, THMAU, FSII, LCAAU, ATSPU, FTPAU, ROCR, MSAC, CVII, IACC, GSQB.U, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, CHFW.U, MOTN, VTIQU, VTIQU, DLCAU, SLCRU, GMBTU, GNAC, SBII.U, VOSO, FZT.U, TVACU, FLACU, VCVC, LJAQU, LHC.U, LHC.U, GSAQU, GPACU, GPACU, HCCCU, CAS, NAACU, SDACU, ASPCU, KLAQ, GSAQ, SWBK, ENFA, SPKBU, GXIIU, TBSAU, MSDAU, CHAA, SKYAU, SNR, PIAI.U, LCAP, YSACU, IPOF, TMPM, IIIIU, OMEG, RAAC, CTAQ, GLAQ, WARR.U, IBER.U, OCAX, SCAQU, EBACU, GGMCU, RACB, BLUA, IACB, APGB, CCVI, TPGS, COLI, GTPB, ORIAU, OSI.U, FOE, USCR, DSSI, AGBA, LIVK, ZGYH, MACUU, TWND, NGAC, PTICU, OTRA, SWBK.U, KINZ, PNTM, ROT, CFFEU, JCIC, MCAD, OPA.U, GSQD, HHLA, SRNG, BRIVU, CORE, LDL, ZGYHU, ESSC, FUSE, LCAPU, GRCY, NMMCU, VACQ, CAS.U, QELL, TACA.U, ADOC, VCKAU, PAQCU, OCAXU, VOSOU, RMGB, COVAU, PAQC, FCAX, SWET, WALDU, GMBT, SHAC, KSICU, FMIVU, PRPC, ATMR, SPAQ, SPAQ, XPDI, TIOAU, SPGS, NVSA, HUGS, ASZ, SNII, AURC, TUGCU, ISAA, WRI, HOME, AMHC, CHAQ, MLACU, ETACU, MLAC, VMAC, BCACU, BCACU, NHIC, RCHGU, OTRAU, KINZU, EUCRU, LUXAU, DSACU, RTP, LSAQ, IPOD, GWAC, SV, ATA.U, HAAC, CRU.U, INKAU, IVAN.U, EPWR.U, EPHYU, ADEX.U, FINMU, GCACU, MONCU, AEACU, ADERU, EUSGU, OSTRU, PV.U, BTNB, LMAOU, ATA, ASAXU, JOFFU, IIII, MTAC, BITE.U, RCLFU, MACAU, BRPMU, DUNE, FLME.U, BLTS, PRSR, GAPA.U, CAHC, GLHAU, REVHU, PGRW, GAMCU, BGSX.U, AAQC.U, HCII, SSAA, NBSTU, HCNEU, SLAC, SCOB, TCVA, PFDR, ARTAU, ASPC, YTPG, GSEV, FACT, NDAC, AMPI, ANZU, NSTD, ATAQ, VPCC, SBII, MAQCU, PLMI, FZT, BYTS, GOBI, COG, CNI, XEC, UFS, EXFO, AJRD, KSU, MIDD, NUAN, O, MX, VER, WBT, HGV, SRAC, GNRS, BRLIU, WPF, ITACU, EQD.U, HOL, SAII, PACE.U, BLSA, AJAX.U, NSH, NSH, BWACU, SNPR, NBA, ALTUU, BLUWU, DWIN.U, DUNEU, ACKIU, CFAC, ROT.U, ENFAU, NGAB.U, ENVIU, GNPK, FOXWU, SPFR, ADRA.U, NOAC, QFTA.U, AGAC.U, ARYD, AURCU, POW, FINM, ROSS.U, GLSPU, NXU, PMGM, FORE, TSIB, SCLE, CMLTU, BRPM, FSRX, KAII, KIII, VELO, NBST, HIII, GLBL, GLBL, FTAA, GIIX, MACQ, EJFA, KCAC, KCAC, TWLV, SBEA, FSNB, WARR, FLME, IBER, FTEV, OHPA, DHBC, ARRW, DHCA, LOKM, NSTC, MACC, RXRA, HERA, IPVI, TRCA, IPVA, IPVF, MBAC, DMYQ, WPCB, WPCA, VPCB, FRSG, ACQR, PDOT, FRW, AGGR, ESM, FTPA, FRON, GTPA, PTOC, SCAQ, LCAA, SPKB, EBAC, FVIV, DKDCU, POND.U, GAMC, ATHN, KSI, BGSX, KAHC, REVH, LVRA, GXII, WALD, LGV, AAQC, FMIV, ACTD, NGCA, GGPI, VGII, STRE, RKTA, GLHA, DISA, OPA, FWAC, AFAQ, PSPC.U, DYNS, TRONU, JUGGU, S, S, NLITU, BITE, BITE, EMB, IWM,
- Added Positions: MGLN, INFO, FLY, WORK, WTRE, JWSM, HZON, VYGG, XPOA, TREB, SVFC, FMAC, KVSC, ACQRU, PROS, PRPC.U, ATMR.U, SPNV, FRXB.U, FVIV.U, GSEVU, NDACU, GTPAU, LDHAU, TSIBU, LHAA, AMPI.U, HPX, CRHC, HIGA, SFTW, SNII.U, YAC, AVAN, PICC.U, COLIU, DGNR, KVSB, DGNS, STPC, KVSA, FACT.U, LOKM.U, GSAH, SNRH, ATAQU, IMPX, SCOBU, RXRAU, CVII.U, LVRAU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, HHLA.U, LCAHU, LCAHU, RMGCU, HMCO, DMYQ.U, HTPA, SVFB, HLAHU, APSG, IPVA.U, TMAC, CHPM, NGAB, ALSK, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, CCAC, RTP.U, HLXA, COOLU, SVFAU, RTPZ, LOKB, IACB.U, GIIXU, HUGS.U, MOTV, CLIM.U, JWSM.U, LMACU, TINV, CCVI.U, IIAC, AGCB, MRACU, OACB.U, FVT, DGNR.U, KAIR,
- Reduced Positions: FSNB.U, AUS.U, TLGA.U, TWCT, RTPYU, ASAQ.U, DBDRU, MAACU, BOAS.U, GLEO, SEAH, HZAC, ASZ.U, PMVC.U, BSN, APGB.U, TMTS, SVSVU, MAAC, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, SVAC, IGAC, SCPE, DEH, EJFAU, LNFA.U, HCARU, EDTXU, EDTXU, CPUH.U, NVSAU, HIIIU, PRPB, SVOK, PRPB.U, CFIVU, CHAA.U, VELOU, FTEV.U, MBAC.U, KSMT, STWO, SGAM, SNRHU, CAP, SLAC.U, SPGS.U, GLBLU, VAQC, DGNU, OEPWU, ENNVU, FTAAU, DHBCU, TSPQ.U, GOAC, KWAC.U, DBDR, ITHXU, AAC.U, TMAC.U, FWAA, PFDRU, SBEAU, DFPH, TEKKU, AJAX, SLAMU, PDOT.U, DTOCU, RBAC, MOTV.U, ANAC.U, DHCAU, NSTD.U, IPVIU, HYG, SCVX, CPSR.U, HPX.U, ERES, FCACU, HIGA.U, HAACU, HTPA.U, HCAR, TZPSU, DDMX, DDMX, NXU.U, MRAC, ACII.U, LGACU, NSTC.U, IPVF.U, FRSGU, CLAA.U, GTPBU, ACTDU, DISAU, ANDA, SCVX.U, SOAC, SVACU, FMAC.U, MOTNU, ASAQ, CTAC.U, IIAC.U, RCHG, SGAMU, PACE, CAP.U, CND.U, DDMXU, DDMXU, HMCOU, NEBCU, CTAQU, SCOAU, VIIAU, FVT.U, KAIRU, LNFA, FPAC, FPAC, FSRXU, FACA.U, HERAU, ESM.U,
- Sold Out: VAR, GWPH, HMSY, CLGX, RP, MIK, CKH, MTSC, AACQ, CCX, SRNGU, KURIU, EGOV, LIII.U, GLUU, ACND.U, WIFI, ISOS.U, CRHM, TPCO, IPHI, FAII, GLOG, LFTR, HZAC.U, GRSV, FPRX, XPOA.U, CHNG, GNMK, PRSP, MSACU, SEAH.U, STAY, WDR, HEC, GRSVU, PDAC, YAC.U, RNET, THBR, GMIIU, ACAC, ASPL, CRSA, CCV.U, STPC.U, RTPZ.U, LCY, LEGOU, MTACU, FAII.U, CUB, NLSN, FTCV, TBA, PAND, RSVAU, CAPA, RICE.U, AGCUU,
For the details of GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glazer+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC
- (PRAH) - 1,470,617 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- (ALXN) - 1,205,390 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) - 1,499,572 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1757.22%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,172,592 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 387.75%
- QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) - 1,637,461 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 1,470,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (ALXN)
Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 1,205,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.722000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,637,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 704,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,376,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CONX Corp (CONX)
Glazer Capital, Llc initiated holding in CONX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 6,158,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)
Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Magellan Health Inc by 1757.22%. The purchase prices were between $93.24 and $94.62, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $94.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 1,499,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 387.75%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,172,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)
Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Fly Leasing Ltd by 5189.86%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,838,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (WORK)
Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in by 251.99%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 591,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (WTRE)
Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in by 217.28%. The purchase prices were between $34.61 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 635,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM)
Glazer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp by 12038.37%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,441,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)
Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: (MIK)
Glazer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.
