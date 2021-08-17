Logo
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC Buys Motley Fool 100 Index ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic, Sells Invitae Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Motley Fool 100 Index ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells Invitae Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, Nike Inc, MGM Resorts International during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC owns 162 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+perspective+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 844,100 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.61%
  2. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 281,157 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49%
  3. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 296,982 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.13%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 32,276 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 140,806 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
New Purchase: Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $39.61, with an estimated average price of $37.7. The stock is now traded at around $40.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 230,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic (STOT)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $49.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 39,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $216.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $88.16, with an estimated average price of $84.53. The stock is now traded at around $90.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (JBSS)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.73 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $91. The stock is now traded at around $87.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 267.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 74,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 132.88%. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $176.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 68.18%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.80%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 48,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 85.74%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $658.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31.

Sold Out: Ondas Holdings Inc (1B8)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ondas Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.64 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $6.51.

Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC keeps buying
