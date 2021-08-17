Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC Buys Motley Fool 100 Index ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic, Sells Invitae Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc

New Purchases: TMFC, STOT, IWM, VGLT, WMT, JBSS, DKNG, CWI, TMUS, CLF, XLB, JMIA, MDYV, ZM, QCOM, GS, ETW,

TMFC, STOT, IWM, VGLT, WMT, JBSS, DKNG, CWI, TMUS, CLF, XLB, JMIA, MDYV, ZM, QCOM, GS, ETW, Added Positions: SPLG, VTEB, LMBS, OIH, SCHD, FB, MSFT, AMZN, XLE, ROKU, GOOG, PINS, TSLA, INTC, FSLY, SPSM, PYPL, NVDA, SPDW, IJR, HD, INTU, SCHW, PFE, DIS, XOM, ADBE, F, AVGO, NEE, UNH, LDUR, COST, UNP, SPMD, BMY, IJH, MA, APPN, GDX, SPYG, MINT, SPYV, SPEM, CRM, MCD, MMIN, GBTC, CMCSA, BGS, BAC, BK, UBER, KO, ZNGA,

SPLG, VTEB, LMBS, OIH, SCHD, FB, MSFT, AMZN, XLE, ROKU, GOOG, PINS, TSLA, INTC, FSLY, SPSM, PYPL, NVDA, SPDW, IJR, HD, INTU, SCHW, PFE, DIS, XOM, ADBE, F, AVGO, NEE, UNH, LDUR, COST, UNP, SPMD, BMY, IJH, MA, APPN, GDX, SPYG, MINT, SPYV, SPEM, CRM, MCD, MMIN, GBTC, CMCSA, BGS, BAC, BK, UBER, KO, ZNGA, Reduced Positions: NVTA, VGIT, AAPL, VB, ABBV, NKE, BRK.B, VOO, SPHB, GVI, MRK, VGSH, VUG, IAU, WFC, QQQ, LULU, JNJ, AMGN, ACN, UL, SQ, PG, JD, GOOGL, CVX, VZ, BND, PM, SPY, MDY, ABT, SHW, TCEHY, WM, ZS, XLK, MO, PEP, PAYX, GD, ORLY, NVS, MCHP, KMB, MMM, BAX, BLK, VEA, LMT, VO, OSBC, TGT, RTX, SNY, DIA,

NVTA, VGIT, AAPL, VB, ABBV, NKE, BRK.B, VOO, SPHB, GVI, MRK, VGSH, VUG, IAU, WFC, QQQ, LULU, JNJ, AMGN, ACN, UL, SQ, PG, JD, GOOGL, CVX, VZ, BND, PM, SPY, MDY, ABT, SHW, TCEHY, WM, ZS, XLK, MO, PEP, PAYX, GD, ORLY, NVS, MCHP, KMB, MMM, BAX, BLK, VEA, LMT, VO, OSBC, TGT, RTX, SNY, DIA, Sold Out: MGM, 1B8, XHB, ETSY, TDOC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Motley Fool 100 Index ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells Invitae Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, Nike Inc, MGM Resorts International during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC owns 162 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+perspective+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 844,100 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.61% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 281,157 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 296,982 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.13% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 32,276 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4% Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 140,806 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $39.61, with an estimated average price of $37.7. The stock is now traded at around $40.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 230,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $49.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 39,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $216.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $88.16, with an estimated average price of $84.53. The stock is now traded at around $90.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.73 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $91. The stock is now traded at around $87.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 267.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 74,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 132.88%. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $176.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 68.18%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.80%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 48,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 85.74%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $658.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31.

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ondas Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.64 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $6.51.

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73.

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.