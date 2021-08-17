Edenbrook Capital, LLC Buys Brightcove Inc, Absolute Software Corp, PHX Minerals Inc, Sells Townsquare Media Inc
- New Purchases: CURI, CURI, TUFN,
- Added Positions: BCOV, ABST, PHX, HMTV, HAYN, SREV,
- Reduced Positions: TSQ,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 405,800 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 309,200 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 687,200 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 365,700 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 873,000 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio.
Edenbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $11.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 153,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)
Edenbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $11.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 153,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN)
Edenbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 139,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brightcove Inc (BCOV)
Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Brightcove Inc by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $16.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,920,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Absolute Software Corp (ABST)
Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Absolute Software Corp by 77.43%. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $11.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,296,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PHX Minerals Inc (PHX)
Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in PHX Minerals Inc by 64.28%. The purchase prices were between $2.02 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $3.03. The stock is now traded at around $2.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 4,425,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.
