Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatilit, sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colonial+river+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,143 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 16,441 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  3. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 75,421 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10%
  4. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA) - 43,310 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 84,834 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02%
New Purchase: Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA)

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.21 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $89.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.124400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 43,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.09 and $145.85, with an estimated average price of $137.92. The stock is now traded at around $150.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 15,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 57,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatilit (DVOL)

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatilit. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $28.856000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 14,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $91.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small- (PDN)

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.42, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 21,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 4886.55%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 93,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 83.44%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.85%. The purchase prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $115.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 43.19%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04.

Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $20.53, with an estimated average price of $20.21.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider