Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

New Purchases: CZA, QQQM, FMB, DVOL, PDP, PDN, ROUS, FLN, VUG, TTD, SPTM, ROKU, SHOP, FSLY, ESTC, XLI, TDOC, PFFD, VO, TGT, NKE, DSI, AFL, RTX, ABT, GS, DFS,

CZA, QQQM, FMB, DVOL, PDP, PDN, ROUS, FLN, VUG, TTD, SPTM, ROKU, SHOP, FSLY, ESTC, XLI, TDOC, PFFD, VO, TGT, NKE, DSI, AFL, RTX, ABT, GS, DFS, Added Positions: GLD, XLE, XLV, SPLV, SPYV, SPSM, SPDW, XLU, AGGY, SDY, ARKK, BND, XSOE, DIA, PGF, D, FDL, MCD, JPM, NVTA, VGT, XLRE, AGG, VZ, WMT, MRK, PEP, BABA, ESGU, CVX, QCLN, SPHD, BAC, BRK.B, ABBV, WM, BX, BMY, KO, HD, IEMG, IJR, CRM, PM, PFE, LOW, COST, IEFA, SQ, QUAL, VB, VXUS, PNC, V, NEE,

GLD, XLE, XLV, SPLV, SPYV, SPSM, SPDW, XLU, AGGY, SDY, ARKK, BND, XSOE, DIA, PGF, D, FDL, MCD, JPM, NVTA, VGT, XLRE, AGG, VZ, WMT, MRK, PEP, BABA, ESGU, CVX, QCLN, SPHD, BAC, BRK.B, ABBV, WM, BX, BMY, KO, HD, IEMG, IJR, CRM, PM, PFE, LOW, COST, IEFA, SQ, QUAL, VB, VXUS, PNC, V, NEE, Reduced Positions: BSV, QQQ, TOTL, XMMO, NVDA, VTV, PINS, BA, FXH, VTI, MINT, SBUX, PIE, IWM, GOOGL, IXN, UNH, T, F, VHT, VOO, GOOG, TSLA, SPY, ROST, PG, DUK, FB, IUSG, IWF, FERG, UPS, AGNC,

BSV, QQQ, TOTL, XMMO, NVDA, VTV, PINS, BA, FXH, VTI, MINT, SBUX, PIE, IWM, GOOGL, IXN, UNH, T, F, VHT, VOO, GOOG, TSLA, SPY, ROST, PG, DUK, FB, IUSG, IWF, FERG, UPS, AGNC, Sold Out: GLDM, FPE, FTCS, SMH, FDN, GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatilit, sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colonial+river+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,143 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 16,441 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 75,421 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10% Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA) - 43,310 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 84,834 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02%

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.21 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $89.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.124400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 43,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.09 and $145.85, with an estimated average price of $137.92. The stock is now traded at around $150.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 15,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 57,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatilit. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $28.856000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 14,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $91.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.42, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 21,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 4886.55%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 93,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 83.44%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.85%. The purchase prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $115.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 43.19%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $20.53, with an estimated average price of $20.21.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46.

Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.