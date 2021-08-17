Logo
E2Gold Grants Stock Options

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / E2Gold Inc. (

TSXV:ETU, Financial) (the "Company" or "E2Gold") announces that it has granted 6,850,000 stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a period of 3 years at a price of $0.13 and vest immediately.

ABOUT E2GOLD INC.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company which completed an oversubscribed Initial Public Offering on December 30, 2020 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on January 4, 2021. Its large flagship property, the Hawkins Gold Project, covers seven townships in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine. The Company is currently drilling the first half of an 8,000 metre 2021 drill program to confirm and expand the McKinnon Inferred Resource.

For further information please contact:

Eric Owens
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel. (416) 509-5385
Email: [email protected]

Ellie Owens
Vice President
Tel. 647-575-2888
Email: [email protected]

All scientific and technical information contained in this press release was prepared under the supervision of Eric Owens, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the Offering may not be completed on the terms currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of E2Gold, including with respect to the potential size and composition of the Offering and the receipt of all regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: E2Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660176/E2Gold-Grants-Stock-Options

img.ashx?id=660176

