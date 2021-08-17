Logo
Commercial National Declares $.26 per Share Third Quarter Dividend

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (

OTCQX:CNAF, Financial), parent company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share payable September 3 to shareholders of record as of August 27.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 468,212 shares, or 16.37% on June 30, 2021.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2021, the Company employed 81 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty one (31) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty (30) employees are full-time and there is one (1) part-time employee. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates eight community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base through an online banking site (www.cbthebank.com) with mobile banking features and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Forward Looking Statements
Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the company, and the company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

Contact Information:
Wendy S. Piper
Senior Vice President
Secretary/Treasurer
[email protected]
724-537-9923

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660185/Commercial-National-Declares-26-per-Share-Third-Quarter-Dividend

img.ashx?id=660185

