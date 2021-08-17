Telos Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation ( TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that John B. Wood, CEO and Mark Bendza, CFO will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:



B. Riley Securities Summer Summit

Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Location: Santa Monica, CA

Management is hosting one-on-one meetings

BMO 2021 Technology Summit

Date: Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Virtual Presentation Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Colliers Securities 2021 Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021

Management is hosting one-on-one meetings

D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference

Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021

Virtual Presentation Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The presentations will be available via live audio webcast and archived for replay on Telos’ investor relations website at https://investors.telos.com/news-and-events/events.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation ( TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

Media:

Mia Wilcox

[email protected]

(610) 564-6773

Investors:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation

[email protected]

(415) 269-2645