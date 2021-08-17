Logo
Xponential Fitness, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), a curator of leading boutique fitness brands, today announced it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 after the market closes. Xponential Fitness management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

To access the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-9716 and provide conference ID 13722134 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time to allow time for registration. International callers should dial +1 (201) 493-6779 and provide the same conference ID.

The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Xponential Fitness’ website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.xponential.com%2F. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to join for the live presentation, a replay of the call will be available beginning August 24, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET through September 7, 2021 at 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (International) and enter the pin number: 13722134. A replay of the webcast also will be available following the event, accessible in the Investor Relations section of Xponential Fitness’ website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.xponential.com%2F.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company has built and curated a diversified platform of nine boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly-qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and through master franchise agreements in 10 additional countries as of June 30, 2021. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; and Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

