INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 16, 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”) announced a formal investigation into Tesla's Advanced Driver Assistance System (“ADAS”) after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles were reported. The scope of the investigation includes 765,000 vehicles, or nearly every vehicle that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year.

On this news, Tesla's stock price fell $31.00 per share, or 4.32%, to close at $686.17 on August 16, 2021.

