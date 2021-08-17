MetLife CEO Michel Khalaf and CFO John McCallion to Speak at the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Insurance Conference

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michel Khalaf, president and chief executive officer, and John McCallion, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Insurance Conference on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, beginning at approximately 11:20 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available over the internet at https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fkbw81%2Fmet%2F1538670. Those who want to listen should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available until Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. (ET) at the same website beginning shortly after the presentation concludes.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

