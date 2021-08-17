Harris Williams Advises CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility on its Partnership with Unified Women's Healthcare, Altas Partners and Ares Management Corporation

Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility (CCRM Fertility), a portfolio company of TA Associates (TA), on its partnership with Unified Women's Healthcare (Unified), backed by Altas Partners (Altas) and funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES; Ares). CCRM Fertility is one of the nation’s leaders in fertility care and research. The transaction was led by Andy+Dixon, Nick+Owens and Andrew+Hoft of the Harris Williams Healthcare+%26amp%3B+Life+Sciences+%28HCLS%29+Group.

“We are seeing strong investor interest for top-quality fertility providers like CCRM Fertility and believe the segment will continue to garner significant attention,” said Andy Dixon, a managing director at Harris Williams. “CCRM Fertility is very well positioned to take advantage of strong fertility sector tailwinds due to its exceptional patient care and leading outcomes. We are pleased to have had the opportunity to represent CCRM Fertility and TA.”

“CCRM Fertility has been a well-respected market leader in the fertility services industry, driving significant industry innovation since its inception,” said Nick Owens, a director at Harris Williams. “The CCRM Fertility team did an incredible job building a truly unique business, and we look forward to watching the company’s continued evolution in partnership with Unified.”

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM Fertility is one of the nation's leading networks in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility’s network of expert physicians in coordination with its embryologists and geneticists coordinate to deliver in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility labs that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility has established a network of 11 fertility centers, including 26 offices throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area and Toronto.

Founded in 2009, Unified is a diversified women’s healthcare company which operates one of the largest OB-GYN physician practice management companies supporting more than 1,900 providers with more than 700 locations across 13 states and the District of Columbia. Unified also manages a population health management business that provides Medicaid organizations with a predictive analytics solution to improve maternal outcomes. With a vision for all women to have the best healthcare in the world, Unified remains an indispensable source of business knowledge, innovation and support to empower physicians to make the greatest impact on transforming women’s healthcare for their patients. This new partnership will allow patients the ability to seek continuity of care throughout their reproductive lives from awareness and education through fertility, OB-GYN and beyond.

TA is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 535 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $3 billion per year. The firm’s more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston; Menlo Park, California; London; Mumbai, India; and Hong Kong.

Altas is an investment firm with a long-term orientation focused on acquiring significant interests in high-quality, market-leading businesses in partnership with outstanding management teams. Key elements of its approach include responsible capital structures, active ownership through strategic and operational support and an emphasis on sustainable value creation. Altas strives to deliver outstanding investment returns for its investing partners. Altas invests on behalf of endowments, foundations, public pension funds and other institutional investors.

Ares is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. Ares seeks to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for its stakeholders and within its communities. By collaborating across its investment groups, Ares aims to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2021, including the acquisition of Landmark Partners, which closed June 2, 2021, Ares’ global platform had approximately $227 billion of assets under management with more than 1,600 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Harris+Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams HCLS Group has experience across a broad range of sectors, including healthcare providers; payors and payor services; outsourced pharmaceutical services; medical device supply chain; healthcare IT; and pharmacy. For more information on the HCLS Group and other recent transactions, visit the HCLS+Group%26rsquo%3Bs section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: [email protected]). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005897/en/