Argentine Court acquits Tenaris's CEO and Chairman in the Notebooks Case

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. ( and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) has been informed that the first-instance judge in charge of the Notebooks Case acquitted Tenaris’s Chairman and CEO Paolo Rocca of all charges brought against him in the case. In its decision, the first-instance judge stated that Mr. Rocca’s involvement in the Notebooks Case’s judicial proceedings does not affect his good name and honor in any way. The first-instance judge’s decision concerning Mr. Rocca was not appealed by either the prosecutor or the government unit prosecuting economic crimes (UIF).
Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.
